Septic Tank Pumping Kingston Releases Homeowner Guide To City Of Kingston Septic Permits, Inspections And Pumping, As Updated Ontario Building Code Rules For Septic Systems Remain In Effect

MENAFN - GetNews)""Most Kingston homeowners only think about their septic system when something goes wrong, and by then the options are expensive. Knowing that a permit and four inspections apply to any new or altered system, and that lakeside properties may need a conservation authority permit first, helps people plan instead of react. Regular pumping and good records are the cheapest insurance a rural or waterfront property owner can buy," said a spokesperson for Septic Tank Pumping Kingston."Septic Tank Pumping Kingston has published a guide explaining when Kingston homeowners need a septic permit, the four required inspections, the conservation authority rule for waterfront lots and simple maintenance steps for owners.

Kingston, Ontario - November 6, 2026 - Septic Tank Pumping Kingston, the operator of the septic referral website septictankpumpingkingston, today released a homeowner guide to septic permits, inspections and routine maintenance for properties in Kingston and the surrounding area. The guide explains how the City of Kingston regulates on-site sewage systems, when a separate conservation authority permit is required, and what owners can do to keep a system working between pump-outs.

Many properties in Kingston's rural and waterfront areas are not connected to municipal sewers and rely on private septic systems. Those systems are regulated under Part 8 of the Ontario Building Code, and the rules changed recently: the City of Kingston advises that updates to the plumbing and septic provisions in the 2024 Ontario Building Code took effect on January 1, 2025, and asks applicants to make sure their plans comply before submitting a permit.

What the City of Kingston requires

According to the City of Kingston, a building permit is required to construct or alter an on-site sewage system with a daily capacity of 10,000 litres or less. The city reviews each application for compliance with the Ontario Building Code, local zoning bylaws and Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority regulations. The city states that building or altering a sewage system without a permit is illegal and can result in penalties, including a non-refundable administrative surcharge fee under its Building Bylaw.

When a homeowner applies for a permit for a new home, an addition or an alteration, the city reviews the sewage system as part of that building permit rather than as a separate record, although additional septic review fees may apply. Once work begins, the city's guide lists four inspection stages: evaluation of soil conditions including a percolation test, examination of the excavation, an inspection before the system is backfilled, and a final inspection.

Waterfront owners face an extra step. The city says that anyone planning a sewage system near a lake, pond, stream or other water body within the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority's jurisdiction must secure a permit from the conservation authority before the city will issue the building permit.

Responsibility for septic oversight is not identical across the region. Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health previously delivered sewage system services for several surrounding municipalities but announced in 2020 that it would stop, and South Frontenac Township took over Part 8 on-site sewage system services effective November 18, 2020. Owners outside the city should check with their own township to confirm who handles septic permits.

"Most Kingston homeowners only think about their septic system when something goes wrong, and by then the options are expensive. Knowing that a permit and four inspections apply to any new or altered system, and that lakeside properties may need a conservation authority permit first, helps people plan instead of react. Regular pumping and good records are the cheapest insurance a rural or waterfront property owner can buy," said a spokesperson for Septic Tank Pumping Kingston.

The homeowner checklist

Septic Tank Pumping Kingston recommends the following steps for owners of properties with private septic systems:



Confirm whether your property is inside the City of Kingston or in a neighbouring township, so you know which office issues septic permits.

Before replacing, enlarging or altering a system, obtain the required building permit, and for waterfront lots, contact the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority first.

Keep a simple file with the system's location, its permit and inspection records, and the date and findings of every pump-out.

Ask any septic contractor to explain the work in writing, including the scope, the price and whether a permit is needed. Watch for warning signs such as slow drains, sewage odours, gurgling plumbing or soggy ground over the bed, and call for service before a minor problem becomes a failure.

The Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association offers a short video on everyday septic do's and don'ts for homeowners.

The guide applies to septic properties across Kingston and the nearby communities of Frontenac and Lennox and Addington counties.

Septic Tank Pumping Kingston notes that it does not perform septic work and does not verify any contractor's licensing, qualifications or insurance. Confirming those details directly with the contractor is the homeowner's responsibility, which is the reason the company chose to publish the guide.

About Septic Tank Pumping Kingston

Septic Tank Pumping Kingston operates a Kingston, Ontario septic referral website that connects homeowners and businesses in Kingston and the surrounding area with independent local septic companies for routine pumping, emergency pump-outs and repairs. The company does not perform septic services itself; any agreement for work is made directly between the customer and the independent contractor. Its mission is to help property owners reach a local septic company quickly while giving them the information they need to hire with confidence.