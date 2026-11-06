TEAM RCD ELITE Powered By Fathom Realty Reinforces Family First Philosophy After Serving Thousands Of Homebuyers And Sellers

MENAFN - GetNews)""We say that once you are part of our family, we are always there for you, and we mean that literally. We have clients who bought their first home with us years ago and have come back for their second, third, and even fourth transaction. That kind of trust is not built through advertising. It is built through showing up consistently, being honest, and genuinely caring about the outcome for every person we work with.""TEAM RCD ELITE is reaffirming its family-centered approach to real estate as the team reflects on years of sustained client relationships and repeat business. With thousands of completed transactions and a philosophy built on lasting connections, the firm continues to prioritize long-term partnerships over one-time deals.

Dover, Delaware - November 6, 2026 - TEAM RCD ELITE today reaffirmed its commitment to a family-first philosophy that has defined the firm's approach to residential real estate and contributed to more than 50 million dollars in sales revenue over the past decade.

Under the leadership of Richard Clarke, the team has built its practice around a simple but distinctive principle: every home needs a family, and every client deserves to be treated as part of one. That philosophy has translated into a business model where long-term relationships, repeat clients, and referrals drive a significant share of annual volume.

"The real estate industry can sometimes feel transactional," said a team spokesperson. "Our goal has always been to operate differently. When we work with someone, we are investing in a relationship that extends far beyond the closing table. Whether a client needs advice on a future purchase, wants to understand current market conditions, or simply needs a reliable recommendation for a contractor, we are a phone call away."

This approach has proven particularly valuable for clients navigating complex or emotionally significant real estate decisions. The team has developed recognized expertise in assisting couples who are selling a home during divorce, a process that demands sensitivity, neutrality, and clear communication. By bringing the same family-oriented mindset to these challenging situations, the team helps both parties feel respected and supported throughout the transaction.

The firm's client retention numbers illustrate the impact of this philosophy. A substantial percentage of the team's business each year comes from past clients or direct referrals, a pattern that has remained consistent even as market conditions have shifted. This organic growth model has allowed the team to scale without sacrificing the personal attention that distinguishes their service.

Fathom Realty's platform supports this relationship-driven approach by providing agents with modern technology tools that streamline administrative tasks and free up time for client interaction. The combination of institutional resources and a boutique service mentality has positioned Richard Clarke's team to compete effectively across the residential market while maintaining the intimate feel that clients value.

The team serves a broad demographic, working with adults at every stage of life and across a wide range of property types. First-time buyers receive the same level of attention and guidance as seasoned homeowners looking to downsize or relocate. This inclusive approach has expanded the team's reach and reinforced its reputation as a practice that welcomes everyone.

Looking forward, the team plans to deepen its community engagement and explore additional ways to support clients before, during, and after their real estate transactions. Initiatives under consideration include informational workshops for prospective buyers and expanded resources for individuals navigating major life transitions.

The reaffirmation of the family-first philosophy comes as the team enters its second decade of service, a period that Richard Clarke and his colleagues view as an opportunity to build on the trust they have established and extend their reach to new clients who share their belief that real estate is fundamentally about people and the places they call home.

The firm's tagline, "Our Family Guiding Yours Home," continues to serve as both a mission statement and a daily operating principle, shaping how the team approaches every conversation, every showing, and every negotiation.

About Us

TEAM RCD ELITE, led by Richard Clarke, is a residential real estate practice serving buyers, sellers, and individuals navigating life transitions such as divorce-related home sales. The team has completed thousands of transactions over the past decade, accumulating more than 50 million dollars in sales revenue while maintaining a family-centered approach to client service.

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