New Online Resource Compares Eight U.S. Product Liability Law Firms On Public Court Records
Arlington, VA - November 6, 2026 - A new free online resource, product-liability-lawsuit, compares eight U.S. plaintiffs' firms that handle defective-product injury cases. The comparison draws on public court records and each firm's published facts, not paid rankings.
The site reviews firms on four checks: court-appointed roles in multidistrict litigation (MDL), published results, the case types each firm takes, and whether contingency fees are stated. Readers can see which firms appear in Roundup, hair relaxer, airbag and pressure cooker matters, and how MDL leadership seats differ.
Firms profiled include Beasley Allen, Motley Rice, Lieff Cabraser, Morgan & Morgan, Weitz & Luxenberg, Johnson // Becker and Wisner Baum, among others. The order reflects the site's editorial view of fit for different case types and is not a rating of skill. The site notes that prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
The resource also explains the three main product-defect theories, how MDL differs from class actions and individual suits, typical contingency-fee ranges, and filing-deadline examples in California, Texas and Florida. It was last reviewed on November 4, 2026.
About Civic Product Docket LLC:
Civic Product Docket LLC publishes independent consumer resources on U.S. product liability litigation. Its comparison tools help injured people understand firm options using public records before they contact counsel. The company does not provide legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship.
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