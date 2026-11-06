DNVR Group LLC Surpasses Major Funding Milestones For Business Clients Across Multiple Industries

MENAFN - GetNews)""Every deal we close represents a real business owner gaining access to the capital they need to grow. Whether it is an $850,000 package for a construction company or a $100,000 business credit card for an expanding operation, we take pride in guiding our clients through every step of the process." - Alton Rison, Founder, DNVR Group LLC"DNVR Group LLC has completed a series of notable client financing transactions totaling nearly two million dollars across several funding categories. The company, founded by Alton Rison in 2020, continues to serve established business owners and property owners through its dual focus on business funding coordination and real estate transaction services.

Denver, Colorado - November 6, 2026 - DNVR Group LLC, a company specializing in real estate services and business funding coordination, today announced the successful completion of several significant client financing transactions, underscoring the company's growing track record in connecting established business owners with the capital resources they need.

Among the recently completed deals, DNVR Group coordinated an $850,000 funding package for a construction company, a $750,000 line of credit for another client, a $115,000 merchant cash advance, a $100,000 business credit card, and $102,000 in additional business credit cards. These transactions reflect the range of funding types the company regularly facilitates on behalf of its clients.

Founded in 2020 by Alton Rison, DNVR Group operates at the intersection of real estate and business funding. The company works with established business owners, property owners, and investors, offering services that include real estate acquisitions, dispositions, investor transactions, and transaction coordination. On the funding side, DNVR Group prepares business owners and coordinates with independent funding providers to secure capital through various instruments.

"We built DNVR Group to be a resource for business owners and property owners who need experienced guidance navigating complex transactions," said Rison. "Our role is to prepare clients, identify the right opportunities, and coordinate the process from start to finish."

The company's approach centers on preparation and coordination rather than direct lending. DNVR Group works alongside independent providers to match clients with appropriate funding structures, which can include merchant cash advances, lines of credit, and business credit cards depending on the specific needs of each client. This model allows the company to remain flexible and responsive to a wide variety of business situations.

In addition to its funding coordination work, DNVR Group maintains an active real estate practice. The company handles acquisitions and dispositions for property owners and investors, and also provides transaction coordination services designed to streamline the complexities of real estate deals. One recent transaction involved helping a seller successfully close on a property located at 5750 N I-25, demonstrating the company's ability to manage deals across both commercial corridors and investment properties.

DNVR Group holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, a distinction that reflects the company's commitment to professional standards and client service. The accreditation is one indicator of the company's focus on building long-term trust with the business owners and property owners it serves.

The company's client base consists primarily of established business owners who are seeking capital for growth, operations, or specific projects, as well as property owners and real estate investors looking for professional support with acquisitions, dispositions, or the coordination of complex transactions. By serving both of these audiences under one organizational umbrella, DNVR Group offers clients a streamlined experience that connects funding needs with real estate objectives when applicable.

As the company continues to expand its portfolio of completed transactions, Rison has emphasized the importance of maintaining a client-centered approach. Each engagement begins with a thorough assessment of the client's situation, followed by a coordinated effort to identify and secure the most appropriate resources.

The completed deals announced today represent the latest in a growing list of successful transactions for the company, which has steadily built its reputation since its founding six years ago.

About Us

DNVR Group LLC is a real estate and business funding coordination company founded by Alton Rison in 2020. The company serves established business owners, property owners, and investors through services that include real estate acquisitions, dispositions, transaction coordination, and business funding preparation. DNVR Group is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

CONTACT: