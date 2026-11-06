Soniya Becomes North India Winner And Uttarakhand 1St Runner-Up
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Soniya has achieved recognitions at AK Pageant's Dream Aura India 2026 by securing two prestigious titles: North India Winner 2026 and Uttarakhand 1st Runner-Up 2026 in the Miss Teen category.
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national beauty pageant platform organised by AK Pageant to celebrate beauty, confidence, talent and individuality. The platform brings together young participants from different states of India, giving them an opportunity to showcase their personality, presentation skills, confidence and stage presence.
Representing Uttarakhand, Soniya received recognition at both the state and regional levels. Her achievement as North India Winner and Uttarakhand 1st Runner-Up marks an important milestone in her pageant journey and highlights her participation in a national-level beauty pageant.
The Miss Teen category at Dream Aura India encourages young participants to express their individuality, build confidence and explore opportunities in the modelling, fashion and pageant industries. It provides a platform where talent, personality and self-expression are celebrated.
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 was held on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.
Through Dream Aura India, AK Pageant continues to create opportunities for aspiring young talent across India and promote confidence, personality development and recognition on a national platform.
To explore more winners, pageant achievements and updates, visit the official website:
For Winners Gallery: miss-teen-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national beauty pageant platform organised by AK Pageant to celebrate beauty, confidence, talent and individuality. The platform brings together young participants from different states of India, giving them an opportunity to showcase their personality, presentation skills, confidence and stage presence.
Representing Uttarakhand, Soniya received recognition at both the state and regional levels. Her achievement as North India Winner and Uttarakhand 1st Runner-Up marks an important milestone in her pageant journey and highlights her participation in a national-level beauty pageant.
The Miss Teen category at Dream Aura India encourages young participants to express their individuality, build confidence and explore opportunities in the modelling, fashion and pageant industries. It provides a platform where talent, personality and self-expression are celebrated.
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 was held on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.
Through Dream Aura India, AK Pageant continues to create opportunities for aspiring young talent across India and promote confidence, personality development and recognition on a national platform.
To explore more winners, pageant achievements and updates, visit the official website:
For Winners Gallery: miss-teen-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
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