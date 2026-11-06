Change Of Business Name Of Subsidiary AS LHV Pank To LHV Bank AS
The adoption of the new business name LHV Bank AS aligns with LHV's international growth strategy and the registration of its cross-border activities across the European Economic Area. Establishing a unified identity alongside LHV Bank in the United Kingdom simplifies cross-border expansion, avoids subsequent adjustments to international registrations and contracts, and enhances brand clarity across European markets.
The update has no impact on day-to-day operations and existing customer agreements.
LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Bank AS, AS LHV Varahaldus, AS LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Bank in Estonia are used by over 517,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 246,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited in the United Kingdom holds a banking licence and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.
Investor Relations
Sten Hans Jakobsoo
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