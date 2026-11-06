Molecular Partners Presents New Preclinical Data For Next-Generation T Cell Engager MP0632 At SITC 2026



Logic-gated Switch-DARPin design enables potent, selective cytotoxicity against cells co-expressing tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) previously considered undruggable for T cell engagers



Favorable safety profile, with new data indicating healthy tissues expressing either TAA remain intact

Attractive therapeutic window underlines MP0632's readiness for IND-enabling studies in solid tumors co-expressing MSLN and EpCAM



ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX, NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a novel class of medicines known as DARPin therapeutics (“Molecular Partners” or the“Company”), today announced the presentation of new preclinical data supporting an attractive therapeutic window for MP0632, a logic-gated Switch-DARPin T cell engager (TCE) with integrated CD2 co-stimulation, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 conference.

“These new data highlight that our logic-gated Switch-DARPin TCEs can address one of the central challenges in solid tumors: achieving potent anti-tumor activity while avoiding side-effects on healthy tissues that express the same targets. The clean in situ safety data on primary mesothelial cells and lung pleura is compelling and exactly the kind of evidence we need to support advancing MP0632 into IND-enabling studies in cancer indications co-expressing MSLN and EpCAM,” said Martin Steegmaier, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Molecular Partners. He added:“These new data validate the potential of the Switch-DARPin platform to unlock tumor antigens so-far considered undruggable.”

The SITC poster outlines the following key findings:



Potent and selective tumor cell killing, with efficacy comparable to a clinical-stage benchmark T-cell engager but a substantially improved safety profile

Safe integration of CD2 co-stimulation, enabling sustained T-cell activity No detectable impact on primary human mesothelial or epithelial cells and no evidence of mononuclear cell infiltration in the lung pleura of mice expressing human EpCAM and MSLN



These data provide preclinical proof-of-concept that logic-gated Switch-DARPins can selectively target TAAs considered undruggable for TCEs to date, turning MSLN and EpCAM into a“clean” target pair. These results build on previously presented data demonstrating regression of established tumors expressing both EpCAM and MSLN, with minimal impact on tissue expressing only one antigen. In addition, the Switch-DARPin design allowed for safe use of potent co-stimulation for efficient tumor cell killing with low cytokine release profile.

Taken together, the preclinical data support advancing MP0632 into IND-enabling studies for solid tumors co-expressing MSLN and EpCAM, such as ovarian, endometrial, lung and pancreatic cancers.

Molecular Partners explores the broad therapeutic potential of its DARPin platforms, including Switch-DARPins inside and outside of oncology, through strategic partnerships and platform-derived spin-out opportunities, representing potential upside beyond its strategic focus on radiotherapeutics.

Details of the presentation

Title: MP0632, a logic-gated conditional Switch-DARPin T cell engager with CD2 co-stimulation enabling selective activity against solid tumors co-expressing MSLN and EpCAM

Poster #1072, a Top 150 SITC 2026 Abstract

Date & Time: 07 Nov 2026; 12:30-1:30 and 6:40-8:10 pm MT (poster viewing times)

Location: Phoenix Convention Center (PCC) - North Building - Lower-Level- Exhibition Halls 4-6

SITC takes place November 4-8 in Phoenix, AZ, USA.

The poster will be made available on Molecular Partners' website after the presentation.

About MP0632

MP0632 is a next-generation, logic-gated T cell engager designed to activate T cells only when both MSLN and EpCAM are present. Its Switch-DARPin design enables reversible, dual-target-dependent un-masking of the CD3 binder for tumor-localized efficacy, while avoiding systemic T cell activity and limiting impact on healthy tissues. The built-in CD2 co-stimulation maintains potent and sustained tumor-localized T cell function.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG (SIX, NASDAQ: MOLN) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering a novel class of medicines known as DARPin therapeutics for cancer patients underserved by existing treatment modalities. Molecular Partners focuses on the development of targeted radiotherapeutics, leveraging the unique properties of DARPin miniproteins as isotope-agnostic vector. The Company's lead medicine MP0712, targeting DLL3 and armed with 212Pb, advances in a US multicenter Phase 1/2a study for patients with small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine cancers. Molecular Partners has established partnerships with industry leaders and academic centers covering the full value chain of radiotherapeutics. Molecular Partners, founded in 2004, has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn.

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, EVP Corporate Finance

Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.

...

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Corporate Communications

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland

...

Tel: +41 44 575 19 35

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This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including without limitation: implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of Molecular Partners' current or future product candidates; expectations regarding timing for reporting data from ongoing clinical trials or the initiation of future clinical trials; the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of Molecular Partners' product candidates and its RDT and Switch-DARPin platforms; the selection and development of future programs; Molecular Partners' collaboration with Orano Med including the benefits and results that may be achieved through the collaboration; Molecular Partners' plans to streamline its organization and related workforce reductions, and its anticipated scope, cost, timing and benefits; and Molecular Partners' expected business and financial outlook, including anticipated expenses and cash utilization for 2026 and its expectation of its current cash runway. These statements may be identified by words such as“aim”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“guidance”,“intend”,“outlook”,“plan”,“potential”,“will” and similar expressions, and are based on Molecular Partners' current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Molecular Partners' expectations include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” in Molecular Partners' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the Investors page of Molecular Partners' website at. In addition, this press release contains information relating to interim data as of the relevant data cutoff date, results of which may differ from topline results that may be obtained in the future.

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