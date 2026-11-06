Window World Of Kalamazoo Provides Complete Exterior Remodeling Solutions For Southwest Michigan Homeowners

Exterior Remodeling Solutions

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Window World of Kalamazoo, a locally owned and operated exterior remodeling company, provides homeowners throughout Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Southwest Michigan with a comprehensive selection of replacement windows, entry doors, siding, roofing and other exterior improvement products. The company combines personalized local service with the resources, purchasing power and established reputation of the nationally recognized Window World brand.Founded in 2022 and owned by the VanHouten family, Window World of Kalamazoo offers homeowners quality products, professional installation and competitive pricing.As part of America's largest exterior remodeling company, the locally operated business benefits from national buying power and partnerships with established manufacturers while maintaining a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.The company's exterior remodeling services include energy-efficient replacement windows, entry and patio doors, vinyl siding, decorative shutters and Owens CorningTotal Protection Roofing Systems. Homeowners can choose from a wide range of window styles, including double-hung, sliding, casement, awning, bay, bow, garden and specialty-shaped windows. Products are available in numerous styles, colors and finishes to complement both traditional and contemporary homes.Beyond product selection, Window World of Kalamazoo emphasizes knowledgeable guidance, professional local installation and warranty-backed products. The company also offers an online design visualizer, allowing homeowners to explore different window, siding and door combinations using photographs of their own homes. Flexible monthly payment options are available to qualified customers, subject to credit approval.Community involvement remains an important part of the Window World organization. Through Window World Cares, the national company supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, while the Window World Military Initiative recognizes and assists veterans, active-duty service members and military families. Window World of Kalamazoo also maintains a commitment to supporting its local community.Serving homeowners throughout Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and surrounding areas of Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties, Window World of Kalamazoo continues to provide exterior remodeling solutions designed to enhance curb appeal, improve home comfort and deliver long-term value.Homeowners interested in learning more about available products, financing options or scheduling a free estimate can visit or call (269) 443-1561.About Window World of KalamazooWindow World of Kalamazoo is a locally owned and operated exterior remodeling company established in 2022 by the VanHouten family. Serving Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and surrounding Southwest Michigan communities, the company specializes in replacement windows, entry and patio doors, siding, roofing and additional exterior home improvements. Backed by the nationally recognized Window World brand, the business provides professional installation, quality products, comprehensive warranty options and financing solutions for qualified homeowners.

Brandon VanHouten

Window World of Kalamazoo

+ +1 (269) 443-1561

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Window World of Kalamazoo Provides Complete Exterior Remodeling Solutions for Southwest Michigan Homeowners News Provided By Window World of Kalamazoo November 06, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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