Ariana Designs & Interiors Brings Turnkey Design-Build To Mercer Island, Building On Its 'White On White' Master Bath

Ariana Adireh Anderson, CEO, principal, and lead designer of ARIID Group.

Design, construction, and furnishing under one team on Mercer Island - anchored by the studio's completed White on White master bath.

MERCER ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ariana Designs & Interiors, the interior design studio of ARIID Group, has completed the "White on White" master bath on Mercer Island, Washington, and is expanding its turnkey design-build service across the Eastside.The bath was built on a single discipline: white everywhere - marble tile, ceramic, walls, and ceiling - with solid brass gold hardware as the one deliberate counterpoint. The marble is sealed for daily use, and the fixtures are solid brass rather than plated. The project is documented, with photos and design notes, in the studio's online portfolio at ariid The project reflects the way the studio now works across the island: not design alone, and not construction alone, but a full turnkey service. Space planning, architecture, and interior design come from Ariana Designs & Interiors.Construction and build-out are led personally by ARIID Group's founder and CEO, who heads the group's construction practice, Ariid Build & Remodel. Furniture, drapery, and styling are installed through the group's furnishing practice, Ariid Home & Furniture. One team carries a home from first drawing to final styling."A finished room should feel inevitable - like it could not have been any other way," said Ariana Adireh Anderson, CEO, principal, and lead designer of ARIID Group. "The White on White bath works because every single decision answered to one idea. That is what a turnkey team makes possible: the design discipline survives all the way through construction and installation, because the same people carry it the whole way."Mercer Island remains one of the Pacific Northwest's most desirable residential markets, and the studio's design process and completed projects are documented at ariid , with full home tours and design education videos on Ariana Designs & Interiors on YouTube About Ariana Designs & InteriorsAriana Designs & Interiors is the interior design studio of ARIID Group, serving homeowners across Washington - including Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Gig Harbor, and the greater Eastside - with full-service residential interior design. Design and construction work together under one team through Ariid Build, and furnished-home styling is offered through Ariid Home. Learn more at ariid Media ContactAriana Adireh AndersonARIID Group...

Ariana Adireh Anderson

ARIID Group

+1 425-679-2463

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Ariana Designs & Interiors Brings Turnkey Design-Build to Mercer Island, Building on Its 'White on White' Master Bath News Provided By Ariana Designs & Interiors November 06, 2026, 05:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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