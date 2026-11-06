Dispensary Displays For 2027: Bud Bar Displays Showcases Patented Pods And Cann-O-Vision At Hall Of Flowers And Mjbizcon

The Pod Collection

Cann O Vision

The Gold River manufacturer will demonstrate its full Pod lineup and 27-inch lift-and-learn display at both shows.

- Will Smith, founder and CEO of Bud Bar Displays®

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Legal cannabis sales in California and Nevada, two of the most established U.S. markets, have leveled off, according to state tax data. Bud Bar Displays, a veteran-owned manufacturer of dispensary fixtures, says that shift is pushing retailers who are planning for 2027 to compete on the in-store experience rather than on market growth.

California cannabis retailers remitted $261.7 million in tax revenue in the second quarter of 2026, close to the $249.8 million reported for the first quarter, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. In Nevada, taxable cannabis sales fell to $757.7 million in fiscal year 2025, down from $829.2 million the year before, according to the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board and Department of Taxation.

Bud Bar Displays will exhibit at Hall of Flowers in Sacramento on November 4-5, 2026, and at MJBizCon in Las Vegas on December 2-4, 2026. At both shows, the company will demonstrate its patented Pod system and Cann-O-Vision, a 27-inch touchscreen lift-and-learn display that shows product information when a shopper picks up a sample. The demonstrations are aimed at retailers planning store openings, remodels and expansions in 2027.

Mature Cannabis Markets Shift Toward Experience-Driven Retail

Bud Bar Displays says flat sales make product presentation one of the few levers a dispensary controls directly. According to the company, shoppers want to judge flower the way budtenders, the store staff who advise customers, do: by how it looks up close and how it smells. Retailers must allow that interaction while keeping samples secure and compliant with state rules.

How Sensory Cannabis Display Pods Work on the Sales Floor

Bud Bar Displays' Pods are food-grade acrylic sample containers built for cannabis retail. Patented aroma-delivery features let shoppers smell terpenes, the compounds that give each strain its scent, without opening the container. Built-in magnifying lenses show trichomes, the tiny resin glands on the flower. Locking rings and security tethers keep each Pod attached to the counter, and display lids lock as a unit so staff can secure a full row of samples at closing. The lineup includes nearly 20 Pod styles, including the Canna-Pod, Puffer Pod and Puff-X Pod.

Cann-O-Vision Brings Lift-and-Learn Technology to the Dispensary Counter

Cann-O-Vision pairs those Pods with a 27-inch touchscreen. When a shopper lifts a Pod, strain details such as terpene profile and effects appear on screen automatically. The unit supports flower, extracts, and edibles. Between interactions, the screen can run brand promotions or advertising sold to partners, and optional remote content management keeps it current without extra work for store staff.

"Mature markets have changed what a dispensary counter needs to do," said Will Smith, U.S. Navy veteran and founder of Bud Bar Displays. "Customers want to see the trichomes and smell the terpenes before they buy, and operators need every sample locked down. Our Pods and Cann-O-Vision are built to do both, and these two shows are where retailers can test them in person before they finalize their 2027 floor plans."

Sacramento and Las Vegas: Two Mature Markets, One Retail Question

Hall of Flowers in Sacramento sits in Bud Bar Displays' home region. California retailers there operate in a market where state tax revenue from cannabis sales has held near $250 million a quarter in 2026. MJBizCon in Las Vegas brings operators from across North America into Nevada, where taxable sales declined year over year in fiscal 2025. In both markets, the company says, the retail question is the same: how to make each store visit more engaging without adding labor or security risk.

Planning Dispensary Fixtures for 2027

Smith will attend both shows to walk retailers through counter configurations, custom sizing and branded Pods. All Bud Bar Displays products are made in the United States, and the company says most orders ship within one week, a timeline relevant to stores working toward a 2027 opening date. Show dates, booth details, and meeting requests are listed on the company's cannabis trade shows and expos page.

About Bud Bar Displays

Bud Bar Displays is a veteran-owned designer and manufacturer of cannabis dispensary displays and store fixtures. Founded in 2000 as All Plastic, Inc., the company is based in Gold River, California. Founder Will Smith, a U.S. Navy veteran and master acrylic fabricator, built display cases for Hollywood memorabilia before turning to cannabis retail. Its product line includes patented display Pods, display cabinets, extract displays, the Cann-O-Vision digital display and custom fixtures, all made in the USA from food-grade acrylic.

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Dispensary Displays for 2027: Bud Bar Displays Showcases Patented Pods and Cann-O-Vision at Hall of Flowers and MJBizCon News Provided By Bud Bar Displays November 06, 2026, 05:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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