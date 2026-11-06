Psyfi's Financial Coach, Built By Geekyants, Enhances Financial Insights With User Record-Based Validation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fy, an AI financial coach built on Amazon Bedrock and Claude, flags dollar figures that cannot be traced to users' own financial records

- Raj, PsyFi

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GeekyAnts, an AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering & Consulting Company, has completed the MVP of PsyFi's AI financial wellness platform for users in the United States and Canada. The platform's AI coach, Fy, compares monetary figures in its responses against the user's own financial records and flags numbers the available data cannot support. The check addresses a central risk of generative AI in personal finance: a confident answer built on an invented figure.

The completed MVP spans iOS, Android, and web and brings bank data, statement uploads, financial planning tools, behavioral insights, and AI-based coaching into one experience. The engagement now continues under a maintenance agreement, with further product enhancements and AI development planned for the next phase.

Large language models can produce fluent answers, but a financial application must also show that the numbers it presents match real account or transaction data. One wrong figure can cost a product its user's trust.

That requirement shaped PsyFi's architecture. Built on Amazon Bedrock and Claude, Fy combines financial data tools, three specialist response modes, response routing, and a validation step that checks monetary claims before they reach the user. A question about monthly spending can route to transaction data, while a conversation about money habits can follow a pathway designed for more sensitive topics.

The platform supports USD and CAD and uses Plaid and Flinks for financial account connectivity. Users who cannot or prefer not to connect an account directly can upload financial statements, which AI processing converts into the same underlying format used across the platform.

PsyFi also includes more than 15 specialized AI agents covering different areas of a user's finances. These agents analyze cash flow, category spending, recurring expenses, monthly trends, savings rate, investment holdings, asset allocation, and capital gains.

Other agents focus on behavioral finance, identifying patterns such as impulsive spending, loss aversion, overconfidence, and spending associated with difficult emotional periods. PsyFi's onboarding experience also includes a financial personality profile designed to help users understand the behavioral factors that may influence their financial decisions.

GeekyAnts built fault isolation into the insights engine so that a failure in one AI agent does not stop the others. Background processing also supports financial synchronization and automated workflows.

Financial information rarely sits in one place. Users may hold accounts with several institutions, work across multiple currencies, or depend on documents that are not available through direct bank connectivity. GeekyAnts designed backend services to bring transactions, budgets, investments, and spending information into a consistent format across both USD and CAD.

The AI development work went beyond adding a conversational interface. Fy draws on the same financial context used across the rest of the platform and uses routing logic to determine what information and response mode a request requires. The grounding layer then checks monetary claims against available financial records before the response reaches the user.

This approach is intended to reduce the risk of unsupported numerical claims appearing as factual financial guidance. In personal finance, the difference between a fluent answer and a reliable answer often comes down to whether the system can show where its numbers came from.

GeekyAnts ran the engagement through five sprint-based phases covering platform foundation, financial data integration, AI coaching, advanced financial functionality, and production readiness.

Early work focused on application architecture, authentication, user accounts, onboarding, subscriptions, trials, and access controls. Later phases added banking integrations, investment tracking, financial goals, behavioral insights, saved AI summaries, habit tracking, and financial scenario modeling.

Testing combined unit tests, AI response evaluations, staging reviews, and client acceptance testing. The team also strengthened security, monitoring, and deployment processes and moved PsyFi's AI chat system to the Vercel AI SDK in stages.

These systems form part of the broader AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering approach used to move the product from architecture through MVP completion.

“Jaspreet has delivered exceptional technical leadership, driving our engineering roadmap forward while establishing a high-performing, resilient platform architecture,” said Raj, PsyFi.

The completed MVP gives users a single place to connect financial accounts or upload statements and use that information to understand spending, investments, budgets, savings, and financial goals. It also extends beyond a conventional financial dashboard by applying behavioral analysis to the patterns that influence financial decisions.

The engagement has continued beyond MVP delivery under a maintenance agreement covering application support and smaller product enhancements, with additional development planned.

For banks, fintech companies, wealth platforms, and financial wellness providers evaluating generative AI, the harder questions increasingly concern trust rather than fluency. Teams must decide how an AI system reads financial records, how data from multiple institutions reaches one format, how responses are evaluated, and what happens when a model cites a number the available data cannot support.

PsyFi represents one implementation of that problem: connected financial data, specialized AI agents, and an AI coach whose monetary claims can be checked against the user's own records before being presented as part of a response.

As generative AI moves further into consumer finance, verifiable numbers are likely to become less of a differentiator and more of a baseline engineering requirement.

GeekyAnts is an AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering & Consulting Company. It works with organizations on AI development, digital product engineering, mobile and web applications, backend systems, user experience, and product modernization.

PsyFi is an AI-powered financial wellness platform for users in the United States and Canada. It combines personal financial information with behavioral coaching to help users understand spending, manage goals, monitor investments, and build healthier money habits.

Media and business inquiries can reach GeekyAnts at 315 Montgomery Street, 9th and 10th Floors, San Francisco, CA 94104, by phone at +1 845 534 6825, or by email at....

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PsyFi's Financial Coach, Built by GeekyAnts, Enhances Financial Insights with User Record-Based Validation News Provided By GeekyAnts November 06, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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