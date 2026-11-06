MSM Announces 2026 Self-Storage Managers Of The Year At THE Show

Manager of the Year Winner Trisha Smith with MSM publisher Poppy Behrens and THE Show emcee Mark Durden-Smith

Manager of the Year-First Runner Up Andrew Matta with THE Show emcee Mark Durden-Smith

Manager of the Year-Second Runner Up Alisha Turner with THE Show emcee Mark Durden-Smith

Three Outstanding Self-Storage Professionals Recognized For Excellence In Leadership, Customer Service, And Facility Operations

- Poppy BehrensATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Storage Media (MSM) honored three exceptional self-storage professionals last night during its Red Carpet Awards Gala at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Held as part of MSM's inaugural self-storage conference and trade show, THE Show, the gala brought industry professionals together to celebrate excellence in self-storage, including the announcement of the 2026 Manager of the Year award recipients.Each year, MSM's Manager of the Year competition recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in their roles, demonstrating outstanding customer service, operational expertise, leadership, and a commitment to their facilities and communities. From increasing occupancy and revenue to overcoming challenges and building lasting customer relationships, these professionals represent the best of the self-storage industry.The 2026 Manager of the Year honorees are:Winner: Trisha Smith, Boardwalk Storage-Shady Grove, Toney, Ala.Smith inherited a property plagued by operational problems: missing tenant records, extensive maintenance issues, and more than 100 units requiring cleanup. She took charge, recovering nearly $23K in past-due rent, resolving longstanding tenant issues, and leading a major property restoration effort. Within her first year, monthly revenue increased from $22K to more than $32K. Smith even devoted her own time and equipment to improving the property.First Runner-Up: Andrew Matta, STORE at The Grove, Phoenix, Ariz.With more than 15 years of self-storage experience, Matta has been instrumental in the success of STORE at The Grove and the development of STORE Management's operating platform. Under his leadership, square-foot occupancy increased from 34.1 percent to 93.2 percent, while monthly NOI grew nearly 49 percent in a 12-month period. Matta also helped develop training materials, operating procedures, and systems used throughout the company's portfolio.Second Runner-Up: Alisha Turner, The Space Place Mini Storage, McComb, Miss.Turner has helped establish the 652-unit facility as one of her company's top-performing properties, maintaining average occupancy of 94.8 percent in 2025 while keeping delinquency to just 3.1 percent. Known for her personalized approach to customer service and creative marketing initiatives, Turner also mentors fellow managers and builds strong relationships throughout her community.“The Manager of the Year competition recognizes the important role property managers play in the success of self-storage facilities,” said MSM Publisher Poppy Behrens.“While technology and automation continue to reshape the industry, these honorees demonstrate the lasting value of personal service, sound decision-making, and hands-on leadership.”The 2026 Manager of the Year and runners-up will be featured in the February issue of MSM's Messenger magazine, available in print and digitally. Additional coverage will also be available at .

Poppy Behrens

Modern Storage Media

+1 602-678-3579

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MSM Announces 2026 Self-Storage Managers Of The Year At THE Show News Provided By Modern Storage Media November 06, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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