Daekyo Eye Level Singapore Joins BRUSH Theatre For 'Numberblocks Musical: The Second Story' In Singapore

The original Korean stage production returns to Sands Theatre this December for 11 performances, with Daekyo Eye Level Singapore as a new collaboration partner.

SINGAPORE, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seoul-based performing arts company BRUSH Theatre is bringing its original stage production, Numberblocks Musical: The Second Story (Search for the Giants), back to Singapore this December, following the successful introduction of the Numberblocks musical to Singapore audiences.Running for 11 performances at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from 16 to 20 December 2026, the production marks the next chapter in BRUSH Theatre's Numberblocks stage series, bringing an all-new adventure, bigger numbers and new characters to the stage.For this Singapore season, Daekyo Eye Level Singapore joins the production as a collaboration partner, bringing together BRUSH Theatre's live theatrical experience and Eye Level's long-standing commitment to helping children build confidence and curiosity around numbers.[Daekyo Eye Level joins the Singapore season]Joining BRUSH Theatre for this Singapore season is Daekyo Eye Level Singapore, bringing together live entertainment and a shared commitment to encouraging children's curiosity about numbers.In the world of Numberblocks, mathematical ideas come to life through characters, movement and stories that children can see and follow. This naturally connects with Eye Level's approach of helping children understand concepts step by step, according to their individual abilities and learning pace.Through the collaboration, the two partners hope to extend the experience beyond the theatre, giving families an opportunity to enjoy the show together while encouraging children to continue exploring numbers in their everyday lives.[Exclusive benefits for Eye Level members]As part of the collaboration, Eye Level members can enjoy a 15% discount on tickets when booking through the designated member booking link, subject to the applicable verification requirements and ticketing terms and conditions.Daekyo Eye Level Singapore will also hold a lucky draw through its official Facebook channel, offering 18 complimentary tickets across three selected performances. A total of nine winning groups will each receive two tickets.[From Korea to Singapore: BRUSH Theatre brings Numberblocks to life on stage]The BAFTA award-winning Numberblocks is a popular animated series created by Blocks Universe Ltd. and Blue Zoo Studio, which first aired on the BBC in the UK. The show features number characters that help children naturally develop an understanding of numbers and mathematical concepts through engaging stories and songs.Created in Korea by BRUSH Theatre under an official licence from Blue Zoo Animation Studio, the creators of the Numberblocks series, the Numberblocks Musical is an original stage production developed specifically for live theatre.BRUSH Theatre planned and produced the stage adaptation in close consultation with the original creators, working together on the story and characters and tackling the unique challenge of transforming the familiar Numberblocks world into a live theatrical experience.The first Numberblocks musical premiered in Korea in 2025 before expanding beyond the country, introducing families to a new way of experiencing the globally recognised Numberblocks characters through theatre.Now, The Second Story (Search for the Giants) takes the adventure further. The Numberblocks set off in search of the mysterious Land of the Giants, encountering bigger numbers and new characters along the way. Large-scale puppetry, original songs and imaginative stage design transform the familiar block characters into a colourful live experience for children and families.Following its Singapore performances, the production will return to Korea for a run at Theater Yong, National Museum of Korea, from January to March 2027.[Show Information]- Show: Numberblocks Musical: The Second Story (Search for the Giants)- Dates: 16–20 December 2026- Performances: 11 shows- Venue: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands- Produced and Presented by: BRUSH Theatre | Daekyo | Eye Level- Ticketing Information: [Booking information][About Daekyo Eye Level Singapore]Eye Level is Daekyo's Math and English enrichment programme. In Singapore, its approach begins with understanding each student's individual ability and learning pace. Through structured materials and individual guidance, Eye Level helps children build strong foundations and become more independent learners.[About BRUSH Theatre]BRUSH Theatre is a Seoul-based performing arts company specialising in productions for children and families. The company creates imaginative theatrical experiences that bring stories and characters loved by children to life on stage.Alongside its original productions, BRUSH Theatre works with internationally recognised IPs, including Numberblocks and Alphablocks, developing stage adaptations designed to create shared live experiences for children and their families.[About Numberblocks]Numberblocks is the BAFTAaward-winning global preschool hit from Blocks Universe Ltd. and Blue Zoo Animation Studio, dedicated to building lifelong maths confidence in little learners!The show is built on a strong learning system, created in collaboration with NCETM, which turns foundational numeracy into an uplifting, musical journey of discovery. It transforms complex concepts into simple, visual steps that children genuinely love to explore - because learning maths is easy when you can see it!Trusted by parents and recommended by 93% of UK teachers, our colourful number friends are now on air in more than 100 territories. The series has welcomed over 15 million YouTube subscribers and generated 108 million album streams. Numberblocks will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2027.Numberblocks | Website | Instagram | TikTok

Eye Level Singapore

Manesh Powana Asparan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daekyo Eye Level Singapore Joins BRUSH Theatre for 'Numberblocks Musical: The Second Story' in Singapore News Provided By Daekyo (Eye Level) November 06, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.