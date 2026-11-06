DUFT&DOFT Joins Ulta Beauty's US Marketplace And Heads To Beautyworld Tashkent

DUFT&DOFT Signature Perfume Hand Cream tubes and trio set boxes.

DUFT&DOFT hand cream, perfume, deodorant, body scrub, shampoo, body wash and body lotion

Korean brand selling on Ulta Beauty's online marketplace since the first half of 2026 will meet Central Asian buyers in Tashkent in November

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DUFT&DOFT, the fragrance-led personal care brand operated by Corporation Dreamcos, began selling on the Ulta Beauty online marketplace in the United States in the first half of 2026, and will exhibit at Beautyworld Tashkent 2026, held at the CAEx exhibition complex in the Uzbek capital from November 19 to 21.Ulta Beauty is one of the largest beauty retailers in the United States, and its marketplace gives a brand access to that customer base without the inventory commitment a physical rollout requires. For DUFT&DOFT the listing also serves as a record: American buyers tend to ask what a brand has already sold through before discussing shelf space, and marketplace data answers that question directly.What the brand sells is unusual for a Korean label abroad. Where most K-beauty brands are positioned on ingredients and skincare performance, DUFT&DOFT develops personal care products as fragrance experiences first. A signature scent runs across hand care, body care and hair care, so a customer can layer the same fragrance through a daily routine rather than combining unrelated products. The range is developed and supplied by General Brands, Inc., a Dreamcos subsidiary that applies long-standing fragrance research to the personal care category.The company calls the space it is pursuing K-Fragrance Personal Care, adjacent to K-beauty but distinct from it. K-beauty is understood overseas through functional claims such as brightening, soothing or barrier care, while fragrance-led personal care competes on sensory identity and daily ritual, and tends to hold repeat purchase because scent preference is personal and habitual. The brand's domestic record supports the case: it is carried in roughly 600 Olive Young stores, Korea's largest health and beauty chain.Central Asia is the next test of that positioning. Perfume and scented personal care occupy an established place in everyday retail across the region, and Korean brands have gained recognition there in recent years, which puts DUFT&DOFT at the intersection of the two rather than competing inside the crowded K-beauty label.Beautyworld Tashkent runs under licence from Messe Frankfurt and serves as the main meeting point for beauty distributors and retailers in Central Asia, drawing more than 130 exhibitors in 2025. DUFT&DOFT will present its hand, body and hair care lines there and hold meetings with local buyers and distribution partners, with Uzbekistan as the entry point for a wider regional push.Corporation Dreamcos operates a range of beauty brands including DUFT&DOFT, SALMON:LAB, RUDIA, LOVELYCC and LADYBIZ.

Kang Ho-min

Corporation Dreamcos

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DUFT&DOFT Joins Ulta Beauty's US Marketplace and Heads to Beautyworld Tashkent News Provided By Corporation Dreamcos November 06, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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