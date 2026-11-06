TCI EXPRESS Delivers Strong Q2 FY27 Growth EBITDA Up 10.8% Yoy To Rs. 43 Crore

GURUGRAM, INDIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TCI Express Ltd. ("TCI EXPRESS", NSE: TCIEXP; BSE: 540212), India's leading express distribution company, announced its standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.During Q2 FY27, TCI EXPRESS grew revenue from operations by 8.9% YoY to Rs. 335.9 crore, while EBITDA rose 10.8% YoY to Rs. 43.0 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 12.7%, the highest in the last five quarters. Growth was led by E-Commerce Express, up 51.6% YoY, Domestic Air Express, up 29.4% YoY, and International Air Express, up 26.1% YoY, while Surface Express, the Company's largest business, continued to deliver healthy growth of 9.4% YoY, providing a strong foundation for the Company's performance.The performance reflects TCI EXPRESS's strategy of building scale in its high-growth Air and E-Commerce businesses while strengthening its core Surface Express business. Continued investment in network infrastructure and technology during the quarter further enhanced the Company's multimodal capabilities and positions it well for the second half of the year.Commenting on the performance, Mr. Chander Agarwal, Managing Director of TCI EXPRESS, said:"TCI EXPRESS delivered another quarter of profitable growth, with EBITDA growing faster than revenue. Our E-Commerce and Air Express businesses are scaling rapidly, while Surface Express, our largest business, remained a key driver of growth. Demand for organised logistics services in India continues to expand, and our multimodal network puts us in a strong position to capture that opportunity. Our priorities remain clear: deepening relationships with enterprise customers, growing with discipline and investing in our network and technology to build on this momentum and create long-term value for all our stakeholders."Alongside its business priorities, the Company remains committed to community development through the TCI Express Foundation. During H1 FY27, the Artificial Limb Initiative supported 489 beneficiaries, while the Archery Academy in Khunti, Jharkhand, provided structured training to 52 young athletes.Performance Highlights: Q2 FY2027 vs. Q2 FY2026. Revenue from operations of Rs. 335.9 Crores compared to Rs. 308.5 Crores. EBITDA of Rs. 43.0 Crores compared to Rs. 38.8 Crores. EBITDA margin was 12.7%. PAT of Rs. 26.7 Crores with margin at 7.9%Performance Highlights: H1 FY2027 vs. H1 FY2026. Revenue from operations of Rs. 647.9 Crores compared to Rs. 595.3 Crores. EBITDA of Rs. 80.0 Crores compared to Rs. 72.2 Crores. EBITDA margin was 12.2%. PAT of Rs. 49.0 Crores with margin at 7.5%Key Operational Highlights. Total Income was Rs. 338.8 Crores and Rs. 654.1 Crores for Q2 FY27 and H1 FY27 respectively. On a sequential basis, Q2 FY27 EBITDA rose 16.3% and PAT rose 19.2% over Q1 FY27. Surface Express delivered healthy growth of 9.4% YoY and continued to drive overall performance. Domestic Air Express grew 29.4% YoY. International Air Express grew 26.1% YoY. E-Commerce Express grew 51.6% YoY and continued to be the fastest-growing segment. C2C Express continued to focus on improving business quality and margins, with sequential performance showing signs of recovery. The Company continued to invest in its network infrastructure and technology to enhance regional coverage and operational reach. Under its CSR initiatives, the Artificial Limb Initiative benefited 489 individuals, while 52 beneficiaries participated in the Archery Academy during H1 FY27

Amita Raj

8 Insights

Amita@8-insights

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TCI EXPRESS Delivers Strong Q2 FY27 Growth; EBITDA Up 10.8% YoY to Rs. 43 Crore News Provided By 8 Insights November 06, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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