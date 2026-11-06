Vefogix SEO Marketplace Surpasses 15,000 Completed Orders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Vefogix, an SEO and digital marketing services marketplace, has surpassed 15,000 completed orders, marking a milestone in the platform's growth as a destination for businesses, marketers, and freelancers seeking SEO services online.The marketplace connects buyers with independent service providers offering a range of solutions. Buyers can explore SEO service packages, compare available services and prices, and place orders based on their campaign requirements and budgets.A Marketplace for SEO and Digital Marketing ServicesBusinesses need different services at different stages of their marketing campaigns. Some require backlink building packages and guest posting services, while others look for AI SEO packages, content writing, press release distribution, or website development.Vefogix brings these services together in one marketplace, allowing buyers to discover and purchase services without searching across multiple platforms. Its marketplace model gives buyers access to different providers, service options, and price points to suit their needs.The platform serves businesses looking to outsource specific marketing tasks, freelancers seeking additional resources for client projects, and agencies looking for services to support their campaigns.What Buyers Can Find on VefogixVefogix features service categories covering several areas of SEO and digital marketing.Guest posting: Buyers can explore guest post services across publisher websites and compare listings by factors such as niche, website metrics, and price.Backlink services: Buyers can browse backlink building packages and compare available options for their link-building campaigns.AI SEO: The marketplace includes services focused on AI SEO requirements and related optimization needs.Press release distribution: Businesses can explore services for distributing announcements through available news and media websites.Other digital marketing services: Additional categories include content writing, local SEO, social media marketing, and website design and development.This range of categories positions Vefogix as a broader SEO and digital marketing services marketplace rather than a platform focused exclusively on publisher websites or guest posting.Options for Buyers and Service ProvidersVefogix supports a marketplace model in which buyers select services from available listings and sellers offer packages based on their expertise and deliverables.Buyers can review service details and pricing before placing an order, helping them identify options that fit their requirements. Freelancers and service providers can list their offerings and make them available to potential customers looking for specific SEO and digital marketing solutions.For buyers exploring services beyond link building, the Vefogix SEO marketplace provides a starting point for discovering available packages across relevant categories. The model gives buyers access to multiple service options while providing sellers with a platform to showcase their offerings.Surpassing 15,000 Completed OrdersThe completion of more than 15,000 orders marks an important milestone for Vefogix. The figure represents completed orders rather than registered users or published service listings.“Buyers don't want to chase fifty vendors for a single campaign,” said a Vefogix spokesperson.“They want one place where the options are clear and the order status is never a mystery. Reaching 15,000 completed orders tells us the marketplace is working for them.”As the marketplace develops, Vefogix plans to continue expanding its service categories and refining the experience for buyers and sellers.About VefogixVefogix is an SEO and digital marketing services marketplace connecting buyers with freelancers, publishers, and service providers. Its marketplace includes backlink services, guest posting, AI SEO packages, press release distribution, and other digital marketing services. Buyers can browse listings, compare available options, and purchase services based on their requirements and budgets.Media ContactPhone: +1 828-800-0589Address: Sheridan, WY, United StatesWebsite:

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Vefogix SEO Marketplace Surpasses 15,000 Completed Orders News Provided By VefoGix November 06, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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