Northeast India Can Emerge As Strategic Gateway To South And Southeast Asia: Experts

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) Northeast India's growing geopolitical significance, its strategic location at the intersection of South and Southeast Asia, and its potential to emerge as a key gateway for regional connectivity and economic integration were highlighted by experts during a two-day series of academic engagements in Guwahati organised by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF).

The dialogue titled“Northeast India in a Changing Geopolitical Order: Connectivity, Borderlands, Frontier Governance and Strategic Opportunities” was organised by the CRF in collaboration with Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) and Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) on November 4 and 5, respectively.

The discussions emphasised that Northeast India should not be viewed merely as a peripheral region or transit corridor, but as an active participant in India's regional and international engagements.

The region's geographical proximity to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries offers significant opportunities for cross-border trade, connectivity, energy cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. However, these opportunities must be balanced against challenges relating to border management, security, migration, infrastructure gaps and the aspirations of frontier communities.

In his special address at GCU, during a One-day Dialogue titled“Bangladesh-Northeast India Interface: Connectivity, Borderlands and Geopolitics”, Shishir Priyadarshi, President, CRF, emphasised“the need for sustained engagement with Bangladesh, citing the 'Woodpecker Approach' of patience and consistent efforts.“

He highlighted“CRF's role in fostering dialogue and research and called for greater inclusion of Northeast India's perspectives in India's foreign policy.”

The panel discussions highlighted Bangladesh's strategic importance for Northeast India's connectivity through ports, inland waterways and cross-border networks, while examining the Bay of Bengal's growing geopolitical significance, the influence of external powers and the potential of borderlands for economic cooperation.

During the second day's seminar titled“India's Northeast in a Changing Geopolitical Order: Connectivity, Frontier Governance and Strategic Opportunities”, ADBU Vice Chancellor Jose Palely stressed the“importance of viewing international borders as spaces of economic opportunity and social interaction, with frontier communities recognised as important stakeholders in governance and development.”

The sessions across both engagements examined the opportunities and challenges associated with regional connectivity and strategic cooperation.

The two-day discussions also highlighted the importance of the Akhaura-Agartala railway link, access to Bangladesh's seaports, inland waterways and road networks, alongside major regional initiatives such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.

The speakers also emphasised the need to improve intra-regional connectivity, upgrade border infrastructure, simplify customs procedures and strengthen institutional coordination.

The potential of developing alternative connectivity routes through Bangladesh, including the Agartala-Kolkata road link, was also discussed in the context of reducing excessive dependence on the Siliguri Corridor.

The geopolitical discussions addressed China's growing strategic presence, concerns surrounding water security and the Yarlung Tsangpo River, the strategic importance of the Siliguri Corridor, cross-border drug trafficking and the evolving political situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The speakers underscored the importance of India's Act East and Neighbourhood First policies, while highlighting the need to translate connectivity initiatives into tangible economic and developmental benefits for local communities.

The potential for wider regional cooperation through platforms such as BIMSTEC was also emphasised.

The experts called for“greater participation of Northeastern states in shaping India's external engagement with neighbouring countries, including through para-diplomacy and stronger institutional cooperation.”

The discussions emphasised that the region should not merely facilitate connectivity between India and its neighbours but must also emerge as a principal beneficiary of regional cooperation.

The two-day engagements underscored that transforming Northeast India into a strategic gateway to South and Southeast Asia requires more than infrastructure development. It called for sustained diplomatic engagement, effective frontier governance, regional cooperation, inclusive development, and the active participation of border communities in shaping the region's future.