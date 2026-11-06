Murder Accused Out On Bail Re-Arrested In MP's Satna For Threatening Witnesses Through Social Media

MENAFN - IANS) Satna, Nov 6 (IANS) A murder accused who was recently released on bail was arrested again in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district after he allegedly posted a social media reel threatening witnesses and complainants in the case, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mansingh, was arrested along with his three associates and sent to jail late on Thursday.

Police are also registering a separate case against him for allegedly violating the conditions of his bail. Satna City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Manish Tripathi said the matter came to light after a video of the accused was brought to the notice of the Superintendent of Police.

“After being released from jail on bail, the accused posted a reel on social media with the intention of threatening witnesses and complainants. The Superintendent of Police took immediate cognisance of the video,” Tripathi said.

Following this, Kolgawan police station in-charge Sudeep Soni registered a case and took action against the accused.“Mansingh was re-arrested today along with his associates. A separate case is also being registered against him for violating the conditions of his bail. All the accused have been sent to jail,” Tripathi said.

Mansingh was earlier arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Satyam Shukla, who was shot dead on September 4, 2025, following a dispute near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in the Kolgawan police station area.

According to the police, Satyam sustained a gunshot injury to his chest during the incident. He was taken to a hospital but died while being shifted to Rewa for treatment.

Mansingh and the other accused were arrested in the murder case and sent to judicial custody. After remaining in jail, Mansingh was granted bail by the court. Following his release, a video showing a procession organised by his supporters circulated on social media.

The footage purportedly showed him sitting on the bonnet of a vehicle, accompanied by supporters in cars and motorcycles. Police took action after another video allegedly showing him threatening witnesses and complainants came to their notice.

The latest arrest comes amid concerns over attempts to intimidate witnesses in criminal cases through social media platforms.