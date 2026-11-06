Hyderabad Metro-RTC Monthly Pass Price Cut From Rs 8,500 To Rs 4,000

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 6 (IANS) The Telangana government has slashed Hyderabad Metro-RTC monthly common pass prices from Rs 8,500 to Rs 4,000 and the daily pass from Rs 400 to Rs 275.

Calling it the government's Diwali Gift to the people, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday announced that the revised fares will come into effect from November 8.

The revised price will help commuters save Rs 4,500 every month. The daily pass users will save Rs 125.

He said the decision was taken under the direction of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to reduce the travel expense burden on the people.

The state government has decided to substantially lower the combined travel pass prices of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) with the aim of easing the travel expense burden on the people and making public transport services more affordable, he said.

Ponnam Prabhakar said the current daily combined travel pass price of Rs 400 has been reduced to Rs 275. Of this, Rs 200 is allocated for Metro travel and Rs 75 for RTC travel. This pass allows up to four single journeys per day.

Similarly, the current monthly combined travel pass price of Rs 8,500 has been slashed to Rs 4,000. Of this, Rs 3,000 is allocated for Metro travel and Rs 1,000 for RTC travel. This pass allows up to a maximum of 50 round-trips in a month.

The minister said the decision will provide immense relief to ordinary citizens.

Last month, the TGSRC and HMRL launched a common pass for Metro and bus services to make daily commuting more convenient.

The monthly pass was priced at Rs 8,500 with Rs 7,000 allocated for Metro component and Rs 1,500 for RTC services. A one-day common pass was priced at Rs 400, with Rs 300 going to HMRL and Rs 100 to TGSRTC.

However, there were public complaints that the common pass was too expensive. Commuters had called the charges unrealistic and pointed out that these would cost more than buying daily tickets for even the long commute routes.

Following demands from commuters, the government had decided to review the charges. Following a series of meetings with senior officials, the transport minister decided to slash the charges.