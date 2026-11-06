Scene Movie X Review: Suriya, Nazriya Starrer Hit Or Miss? Read On Here

Scene X Review: Director Jithu Madhavan brings Suriya and Nazriya together for a festive Diwali treat with the movie Scene. Fans are sharing their X (formerly Twitter) reviews, and we have rounded up the top reactions for you

Suriya delivered two massive blockbusters in 2026 with Karuppu and Viswanath & Sons. He is now aiming for a hat-trick with Scene. Jithu Madhavan, who directed Malayalam hits like Romancham and Aavesham, directs this film. Nazriya plays the female lead opposite Suriya. Popular Insta influencer Rajpriyan also plays a key role in the movie.

Rajpriyan acts in the film and also worked as a dialogue writer alongside Dravid. Suriya and Jyothika produced this movie under the Zhagaram banner. This marks the first production venture for the Zhagaram company. Sushin Shyam composes the music, making his Tamil debut. Vineeth Augustian handles the cinematography, while Ajmal Sabu takes care of the editing. Fans caught the first show of this Diwali release today and are flooding X with their reviews.

Suriya picks a very different storyline this time. The director blends comedy and crime elements perfectly to make it an entertaining watch. The screenplay starts well in the first half and picks up serious pace in the second half. Suriya delivers a brilliant performance in a never-seen-before role. Naslen grabs attention as a highly intelligent villain. Nazriya adds great value to the movie with her strong supporting role.

The surprise cameo, unexpected twists, and the cat-and-mouse game between the hero and villain keep the audience hooked. The second half moves quickly with engaging incidents and humour.

Overall, fans call it a fresh crime comedy entertainer. Suriya's terrific acting, Naslen's villainy, and the fun elements make it a great watch. The second half is getting a massive response from the audience.

#SCENE Second Half Review

- Second Half worked More than the First Half with Lot of High moments and well worked Humour scenes..

- #Suriya's Peak form continues.. Unique role and Terrific Performance from him..

- #Nazriya Good Support and #Naslen equally shines as an Intelligent villain..

- Second half Cat and Mouse play and the humour kept the screenplay gripping..

- A Unique and Fresh high moments for a Big Star film.. Semma response from the Audience..

- Overall, It was a Fresh and Unique Crime Comedy Entertainer with Good Humour and a Gripping Hero vs villain play..

Verdict: Worth a "Watch"

Rating: 3.75/5

- Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 6, 2026

The director avoids the usual crime thriller template and tries a quirky, comedy-driven approach. This fresh treatment works well in certain scenes.

However, the movie tries too hard to be funny and quirky at times, which disturbs the natural flow. The comedy scenes do not land perfectly every time.

The makers could have handled the mystery and investigation parts much better. The story moves slowly in several places, failing to engage the audience completely.

Suriya, Nazriya, and Naslen give solid performances. But the weak screenplay stops the film from making a huge impact, leaving it as a strictly mediocre watch for some.

#Scene Fresh in Treatment, Mediocre in Impact!

A dark crime comedy with a unique treatment and plenty of quirkiness that works in parts but also backfires when it goes too over the top. The comedy is hit or miss, and while the plot feels innovative, the investigative portions never become as engaging as they should. Feels very low stakes and stays more on the lighthearted side than expected.

Music leans heavily on EDM and works only in parts. Suriya, Nazriya, and Naslen deliver solid performances. Setup had the potential to become something genuinely impactful and unique, but the film never fully gets there. Strictly Mediocre!

Rating: 2.25-2.5/5

- Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 6, 2026

Suriya steps completely out of his comfort zone for this role. The movie starts as an engaging investigative thriller and transforms into a full-on theatrical entertainer in the second half. The director deserves praise for presenting a top star in such a refreshing way. Naslen shines with his acting, and Anand Raj turns out to be the ultimate surprise package.

Reviewers point out one small flaw: the makers revealed too many key twists in the promo videos. Watching those surprises fresh on the big screen would have given fans a much better experience. Still, the youth audience will love the highly entertaining second half. It is definitely a solid theatrical watch.

#SceneFromNov6

#Scene

Suriya in a completely refreshing zone!

A fun, engaging investigative thriller that transforms into a full-fledged theatrical entertainer, especially in the Second Half!

Director deserves appreciation for presenting a Star Hero in such a different meter. Naslen is terrific, and Anand Raj sir is the ultimate surprise package!

One small suggestion: A few scenes and key moments revealed through promotional videos could have been kept under wraps. Experiencing those surprises fresh in theatres would have made the theatrical impact even more exciting for audiences.

Nevertheless, the Second Half is an absolute blast! Youth audience-க்கு செம்ம entertaining experience.

A solid theatrical entertainer. Definitely worth watching in theatres!

@Suriya_offl

@2D_ENTPVTLTD

@NazriyaFahadh

@SakthiFilmFctry

#Suriya #TamilCinema #TheatricalExperience #DiwaliRelease

- cinema cinema (@kailashsatana) November 6, 2026

The first half offers fun-filled entertainment, while the second half delivers pure mass action. The second half definitely works better than the first. Jithu Madhavan writes brilliant characters for Suriya, Nazriya, and Naslen. His detailing shows in many sequences.

The interval block, the climax, and the last 30 minutes of the cat-and-mouse chase give fans a massive theatrical high. The director places the montage songs perfectly, and the background score elevates most scenes.

The crisp runtime is a big plus. The first 30 minutes feel a bit slow, much like typical Malayalam films, but the story picks up great speed after that. The humour blends perfectly with the story flow, making it a superb mass entertainer.

#Scene [#ABRatings - 3.75/5]

- Fun Filled First half and Mass packed 2nd half. 2nd half worked comparatively better

- Suriya, Nazriya & Naslen: One of the best written characters in recent times. JithuMadhavan writing and detailing in Many sequence

- Interval Block, Last 30 mins Cat & Mouse play of Suriya and Naslen, Climax are massive theatrical blocks⚡

- Loved the montage song placement throughout the film and BGM also atmost worked

- Runtime was so crisp. 1st half started off slow like all other Malayalam films, felt some lags there, but later picked up the phase in 25-30 mins

- Humour has worked along with the story flow

Overall a superb Mass & Humour entertainer, which has lot of theatrical blasts❤️‍

- AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) November 6, 2026