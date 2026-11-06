Delhi Police Arrests Man For Supplying 30,000 Counterfeit Cigarettes

Delhi Police Seizes Fake Cigarettes in Rohini

The Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police's Rohini District has arrested a man for allegedly supplying counterfeit cigarettes and seized 30,000 fake Gold Flake cigarettes from his possession, police said on Friday. On November 4, a team comprising SI Ashok Tomar, HC Punit and Ct. Nazim received secret information about the movement of a counterfeit cigarette supplier in the area under North Rohini police station. Acting on the tip-off, the team raided Pocket-8, Sector-4, Rohini, and apprehended the accused, identified as MD Faizan (39). A search of his possession led to the recovery of 30,000 counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes. An FIR (No. 596/2026) dated November 4 has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act. Further investigation is in progress, Delhi Police said. Further details are awaited.

Previous Crackdowns on Illegal Tobacco

In a similar case earlier in September, Delhi Police's Narcotics Staff in Rohini have busted a supply network of fake tobacco products, arresting a 32-year-old man and seizing 1,20,000 counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes valued at approximately ₹15 lakhs. According to police, Inspector Rakesh led the team under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Ajmer Singh, after a strategic drive was launched to curb the illegal transportation and sale of counterfeit goods in the district. A team led by Inspector Rakesh, Narcotics Rohini, under the supervision of Ajmer Singh, ACP/Ops, has done a commendable job by arresting one accused person involved in the supply of counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes, the press release said.

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