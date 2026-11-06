Australian PM Anthony Albanese Extends Warm Diwali Wishes To Nation

Anthony Albanese Extends Diwali Greetings

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has extended Diwali greetings to people of Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities in the country, noting that the festival is embedded in the culture and tradition of spiritual and personal renewal. In a message, Albanese said that Diwali brings people from all backgrounds together. He said, "I send my best wishes to everyone observing Diwali, the great celebration of the victory of light. For Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities, Diwali is deeply embedded in culture, an ancient tradition of spiritual and personal renewal, underpinned by the cultivation of generosity and the embrace of new beginnings."

"In many ways, the signs and symbols of Diwali transcend religion and culture, embodying that spirit of generosity by extending its call to compassion and understanding to all of us. With love and unity at its luminous heart, it is a message and an invitation - that is as welcome now as it has ever been," he added.

Diwali's Role in Modern Australia

The Australian PM stated, "Diwali draws people of all backgrounds together, reminding us of our shared essence, and the bonds of family, friendship and community, and brings light and joy to us all. Wonderfully, it comes as the culmination of a month of great religious and cultural festivity. We can all take pride and joy in just how intrinsically Diwali has become part of the face of modern Australia. As you honour the birthright of your heritage, you add so much to the land that is your home, just as you and your community have through generations of hard work, aspiration and an abiding love of country."

"And that is a gift to all of us-together-as Australians. May your Diwali celebrations uplift you in hope for a brighter future," the statement read. India will celebrate Diwali on Sunday, November 8. Along with strong political and trade ties, India and Australia have deep cultural relations as well.

Global Celebrations

Earlier on Thursday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor participated in Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in India. Highlighting the celebrations of the festival of lights at the Embassy, Gor extended Diwali wishes in a post on X. "Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!" Gor wrote, sharing glimpses from the festivities. (ANI)

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