Why Spacex Chose Qualcomm For Help Competing In Wireless: Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan

Jeff Kagan, Industry Analyst

Multiyear agreement brings Qualcomm wireless network equipment and software to Starlink Mobile as SpaceX prepares to challenge the traditional wireless industry

- Jeff Kagan, Industry AnalystNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“The wireless industry is about to go through another major transformation, this time driven in part by Elon Musk, SpaceX, and its Starlink satellite network. This Qualcomm agreement is another important step in that direction,” says Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan.Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Columnist, and Tech Influencer Jeff Kagan says the agreement raises important questions about the future of wireless competition and the companies positioned to lead the next generation of connectivity.The wireless industry is entering another period of significant transformation. New competitors, satellite technology, AI and innovative business models are changing the competitive landscape.One important development is the multiyear agreement between SpaceX and Qualcomm to provide wireless network equipment and software for Starlink Mobile.Qualcomm has been an important leader in wireless technology since the 1990s. Through several major industry transformations, the company has continually adapted its business and technology strategy to remain relevant.Now, Qualcomm is looking to participate in several emerging growth markets, including satellite communications, AI, data centers, automated driving, and other developing technology sectors.Will Qualcomm Be a Winner in the Next Wireless Transformation?Kagan says one question he is frequently asked by the media, investors, and industry executives is whether the next transformation wave, driven by satellite connectivity, AI, and data center technology, will become another major growth opportunity or a slowdown for Qualcomm.His answer is that Qualcomm has the potential to be a significant player, although it is too early to know which markets will ultimately produce the greatest success for them.“Qualcomm has successfully navigated several major transformations in the wireless industry. The company has demonstrated an ability to recognize change, adjust its strategy, and compete in new markets. I believe it has opportunities ahead, but its success will depend on how effectively their leadership positions the company for what comes next.”Kagan believes some companies will emerge as leaders in these new markets, while others will struggle to keep pace. That is what typically happens during major technology transformations.SpaceX, Starlink, and Qualcomm: A New Growth OpportunitySpaceX is a company built around new thinking, ambitious ideas, and challenging established industries. Through Starlink, it is transforming how satellite connectivity can compete and work alongside traditional wireless networks.The Qualcomm agreement could give the company an important role in supporting Starlink Mobile's wireless ambitions.Going forward, SpaceX may also work with other companies to meet their growth ambitions.“Compared with its historical growth rates, Qualcomm has experienced some challenging years as the wireless and smartphone industries have matured and changed. That has pushed Qualcomm and other technology companies to look for their next major growth opportunities.“This agreement with SpaceX and Starlink Mobile could be an important opportunity for Qualcomm. If Starlink continues to expand successfully, Qualcomm could benefit from participating in the technology infrastructure supporting that growth.”Kagan adds that this development could also have broader implications for the wireless industry. As Starlink Mobile grows, established competitors such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, along with cable and broadband companies including Comcast Business and Spectrum Business, will need to evaluate how satellite connectivity changes the competitive landscape.Understanding the Growth-WaveKagan uses a concept he calls the Growth-Wave to describe how companies and entire industries move through periods of change, expansion, maturity, and decline.Some companies are on the rising side of the Growth-Wave, benefiting from new demand, technologies, and opportunities. Others are on the falling side as their traditional markets mature or face disruption.“It is difficult, but not impossible, for a company on the falling side of the Growth-Wave to move back to the rising side. We have seen companies accomplish this before, and we will see it happen again.“Qualcomm is working to position itself for the next wave of growth. Its agreement with SpaceX is one example of how the company is pursuing new opportunities rather than relying exclusively on its traditional markets.”Kagan believes Qualcomm and SpaceX are two companies worth watching as the wireless industry evolves. Their agreement represents another example of how technology companies are positioning themselves for the next generation of connectivity.The Bottom LineThe wireless industry has never stood still. From analog cellular to digital networks, from basic mobile phones to smartphones, and now from terrestrial networks toward satellite connectivity, each transformation has created new winners and challenged established competitors.Kagan believes the Qualcomm and SpaceX agreement is an important development to watch. It could create opportunities for both companies while adding another dimension to competition among wireless, satellite, and broadband providers.The big question is not simply who will compete in wireless tomorrow, but who will lead the industry through its next major transformation.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Columnist, and Tech Influencer who follows the companies and technologies transforming business and society, including AI, wireless communications, telecommunications, broadband, pay TV, IoT, and related technology sectors.As an experienced Technology Analyst, Wireless Analyst, and Telecom Analyst, Kagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era. He has written thousands of columns and articles translating technology developments, industry trends, and market changes into practical business insights.Retired AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin described Kagan in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars as“the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Visit for additional information.Companies interested in speaking with Jeff Kagan about analyst relations, strategic advisory services, or industry commentary are invited to send an email inquiry.Media: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Contact:Jeff KaganEmail:...Website:LinkedIn:X:

Jeff Kagan

Industry Analyst, Columnist and Influencer

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Why SpaceX Chose Qualcomm for Help Competing in Wireless: Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan News Provided By Jeff Kagan November 06, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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