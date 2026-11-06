INS Global Celebrates 20 Years Of Supporting International Business Expansion

20 years of INS Global

Global employment specialist marks 20 years helping firms handle international recruitment, workforce management, and cross-border growth in over 160 countries.

SWITZERLAND, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INS Global, an international provider of recruitment, Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and global workforce solutions, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking 2 decades of supporting businesses as they expand into new markets and build international teams.Founded in 2006, INS Global has grown alongside a rapidly changing international business environment. Today, the company supports organizations operating across more than 160 countries, helping employers navigate the practical challenges of international recruitment, employment compliance, payroll administration, and workforce management.The anniversary marks an important milestone for INS Global, both in terms of the company's development and in the growing importance of accessible, flexible international employment solutions.20 Years of Change in International BusinessSince INS Global was established, the global business landscape has undergone significant transformation.The 2008 financial crisis, the expansion of digital technology, the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recent geopolitical and economic uncertainty have fundamentally changed how companies approach international growth.In response, what began as a mission to simplify international expansion has evolved into a comprehensive range of services, including international recruitment, Employer of Record (EOR), Professional Employer Organization (PEO), global payroll, and contractor management.These solutions help businesses access international talent, enter new markets, and manage employment obligations without necessarily establishing a separate legal entity in every location.Building International Growth on Local ExpertiseWhile technology has made international business more accessible, INS Global's experience has reinforced the importance of local knowledge, reliable relationships, and practical expertise.For employers, understanding these differences remains essential to managing risks and building sustainable international operations.Over the past 20 years, INS Global's continued development also reflects the contributions of its international teams, business partners, and clients, whose experience and changing requirements have helped shape its services.A Message from INS Global's Founder and CEOReflecting on the company's 20th anniversary, Wei Hsu, Founder and CEO of INS Global, expressed his appreciation for the people and partnerships behind the milestone:"It's hard to believe that 20 years have already passed. What a journey it's been! I cannot thank our teams, partners, and clients enough for everything they've contributed to making INS Global what it is today. We've achieved so much together, and I'm excited to see what we can build over the next 20 years."The anniversary offers an opportunity to recognize the relationships and shared achievements that have supported INS Global's growth since 2006, while reaffirming its commitment to helping businesses overcome the challenges of international employment.Looking Ahead to the Next 20 YearsAs INS Global enters its third decade, international employment is expected to undergo further transformation.Artificial intelligence, automation, changing workforce demographics, and growing competition for specialist talent are already influencing how businesses recruit and manage employees internationally.Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainty and evolving regulatory requirements are encouraging organizations to adopt more flexible and resilient approaches to global expansion.INS Global aims to respond to these developments by continuing to combine technological innovation with human expertise, practical guidance, and locally informed employment solutions.The company's long-term objective remains to make international growth more accessible, manageable, and sustainable for businesses of all sizes.After 20 years of helping organizations build international teams and explore new opportunities, INS Global looks forward to continuing that journey alongside its clients, partners, and employees.About INS GlobalFounded in 2006, INS Global is an international employment and business expansion solutions provider supporting companies across more than 160 countries.The company offers Employer of Record (EOR), Professional Employer Organization (PEO), international recruitment, global payroll, contractor management, and related workforce solutions.Through its combination of international capabilities and local expertise, INS Global helps organizations recruit talent, manage employment obligations, and expand into new markets with greater confidence.For more information, visit our website.

Abel Garrido

INS Global Limited

+41 22 567 01 08

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INS Global Celebrates 20 Years of Supporting International Business Expansion News Provided By INS Global Limited November 06, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations



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