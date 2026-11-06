Pulse Of The City News Awards Contractors For 15 Years Of Outstanding Customer Service

Three contractors were recognized by Pulse of the City News for providing outstanding customer service for 15 straight years.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three contractors were honored recently by Pulse of the City News for building on a legacy of outstanding customer service, with each receiving their 15th consecutive Pulse Award.One Stop Painting & Renovating, Inc. in Plymouth, Massachusetts, has proudly served homeowners and businesses in the area since 1986. In addition to providing both interior and exterior painting services, the company also handles cabinet refinishing, full-service carpentry, power and soft washing, and gutter cleaning. With more than 40 years of experience, the team at One Stop Painting is known for delivering high-quality craftsmanship, reliable service and lasting results. Additionally, they believe in earning their reputation one project at a time thanks to excellent workmanship, dependable communication and respect for every property they enter. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Thee Best Built, Inc. in Alexandria, Indiana, is a full-service contractor offering everything from kitchen and bath remodels to roofing, concrete, masonry and gutter work. The company's mission is simple: provide top-notch home improvement services. The expert teams at Thee Best Built can handle any project and will work with clients to create a customized plan that meets their needs. They are dedicated to transforming clients' living spaces with their expertise, ensuring quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Dust-Busters Cleaning Services in Kearny, New Jersey, is a full-service janitorial company that has served commercial, industrial, institutional and medical businesses since 1983. The company ensures that all its personnel are screened and trained, and they're then supervised to guarantee the best results for clients. Paying a higher-than-average wage plus bonuses for quality work done on time has led to exceptional experiences for satisfied clients. The Dust-Busters Cleaning Services team is committed to excellence and always providing the best possible service to clients, continuously working to raise the bar. For more information, visit their Award Page .Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the“customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides“customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to .

Teresa Hersha

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+1 866-732-9800

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Pulse of the City News Awards Contractors for 15 Years of Outstanding Customer Service News Provided By The Stirling Center for Excellence November 06, 2026, 05:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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