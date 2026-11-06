WHE 2026 Conference Opens With Global Hydrogen Leaders As 21 Buyers Meet Korean Companies

VIPs and visitors at the International Clean Hydrogen Forum | Photo - AVING News

Lee Jong-bae, a Member of the National Assembly, delivers remarks at the International Clean Hydrogen Forum | Photo - AVING News

Ivana Jemelkova, CEO of the Hydrogen Council, leads a seminar at Leadership Insight | Photo - AVING News

Photo - AVING News

Hydrogen companies hold a development forum at the H2 Business Partnership Fair | Photo - AVING News

WHE 2026 brought together global hydrogen leaders to discuss clean hydrogen commercialization, investment, international trade, and business partnerships.

- Lee Jong-bae, a Member of the National AssemblySEOUL, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - International conference runs four programs: Leadership Insight, Hydrogen Deep Dive, Country Day and Future to TECH- Speakers share hydrogen policy and investment trends from around the world- Sessions take up clean hydrogen commercialization and expanded international trade(Originally Published on November 4, 2026)WORLD HYDROGEN EXPO 2026 (WHE 2026 ) is running an international conference and a range of business exchange programs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6 at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang.The WHE 2026 Organizing Committee, co-chaired by Daejin Jeong, President and CEO of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association (KAMA), and Jaehong Kim, President and CEO of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance (KHA), is holding WHE 2026 in conjunction with Korea's 5th Hydrogen Day, a statutory commemorative day.Last year, the event combined the international conference and the exhibition into a platform for global hydrogen industry exchange. This year, it focuses on strengthening cooperation among government, industry and the international community, and on turning technology development and policy discussion into investment and commercialization.The international conference, which runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, consists of four main programs: Leadership Insight, Hydrogen Deep Dive, Country Day and Future to TECH. It shares policy and investment trends in the global hydrogen industry and takes up key industry issues, including the commercialization of clean hydrogen and the expansion of international trade.At the International Clean Hydrogen Forum, held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, Lee Jong-bae, a Member of the National Assembly, delivered congratulatory remarks. "The National Assembly Hydrogen Economy Forum will work harder on institutions and legislation so that they are of real help to you," Lee said. "I am grateful for the chance to speak today. The world is entering an era of carbon transition, and clean hydrogen is expected to serve as a core energy source. We will work so that hydrogen energy is used at real industrial sites and companies can invest with confidence."Speakers at the conference included Ivana Jemelkova, CEO of the Hydrogen Council; Uwe Remme, Head of Division at the International Energy Agency (IEA); Laurent Antoni, Secretary General of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE); and Tetsufumi Ikeda, Chair of ISO/TC 197. Government and industry officials from Japan, Australia, the European Union (EU) and other major markets also shared their hydrogen policies and market trends and explored ways to cooperate globally.Leadership Insight covered national hydrogen strategies, the progress of major international projects and the global investment outlook. Hydrogen Deep Dive discussed business strategies and cooperation across five areas: clean hydrogen production and utilization, project investment, international hydrogen trade, green ammonia and international standards.Country Day looked at the energy policies and industry trends of Canada, which is expanding clean hydrogen production and exports, and Germany, which is increasing its use of hydrogen to decarbonize, and it opened opportunities for cooperation between hydrogen suppliers and buyers. Future to TECH presented technology trends, business strategies and industrial applications from Korean and international companies and research institutions under two themes: "Next-generation core hydrogen technologies" and "Hydrogen infrastructure and industrial applications."Side events were also arranged to expand business cooperation among Korean and international hydrogen companies. At the H2 Business Partnership Fair, held from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 21 global buyers from Japan, Australia, India and China, selected by the overseas network of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), held one-to-one business meetings with about 50 Korean hydrogen companies.A global technology and investment briefing held alongside the fair featured lectures by Korean and international investment firms, hydrogen policy presentations by local governments, and technology and product introductions by hydrogen companies. The programs support Korean hydrogen companies in opening overseas markets, attracting investment and building technology partnerships that lead to visible business results.World Hydrogen Expo 2026 (WHE 2026) runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6 at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, South Korea, and brings together approximately 200 exhibitors from 20 countries to showcase technologies spanning hydrogen production, storage, distribution and utilization. Organized by the WHE 2026 Organizing Committee, co-chaired by the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association (KAMA) and the Korea Hydrogen Alliance (KHA), the event combines the H2 MEET exhibition with an international conference, the H2 Business Partnership Fair and industry networking programs. Under the theme "Hydrogen Moves to Market: Making Bankable Projects Work," WHE 2026 focuses on advancing hydrogen commercialization, investment and international collaboration.

Davis Kim

AVING News

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WHE 2026 Conference Opens With Global Hydrogen Leaders as 21 Buyers Meet Korean Companies News Provided By AVING News November 06, 2026, 05:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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