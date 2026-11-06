MSM Announces 2026 Self-Storage Facility Of The Year Winners At THE Show

2026 MSM Facility of the Year Winners (along with Manager of the Year winners, also awarded the same evening)

2026 MSM Facility and Manager of the Year Winners

Emcee Mark Durden-Smith, a prominent U.K. sports anchor and television personality, and Poppy Behrens, publisher of MSM

Six Outstanding Self-Storage Facilities Honored Live For The First Time In The Awards Program's Nearly 40-Year History

- Poppy BehrensATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Storage Media (MSM) celebrated the best in self-storage last night during its Red Carpet Awards Gala at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia as part of MSM's inaugural self-storage conference and trade show, THE Show. The gala marked the first time the winners of the annual Facility of the Year awards were announced live before an audience of industry professionals. The evening began with a cocktail reception and red carpet entrance, followed by dinner and the awards presentation.Since 1987, MSM has recognized the industry's most exceptional facilities. Today, there are winners in six categories: Overall, New, Construction, Smart, Conversion, and International. The awards recognize excellence in self-storage design, development, innovation, and technology, showcasing properties that set the standard for the industry. And because every facility has a story, the selection process also considers the challenges developers faced in bringing their projects to fruition and how they overcame them.The 2026 Facility of the Year winners are:- Overall Facility Of The Year: The Space Shop, Largo, Florida- New Facility Of The Year: Storage Sense, Bowling Green, Kentucky- Construction Facility Of The Year: Storelocal Storage at Tesoro Viejo, Madera, California- Smart Facility Of The Year: Centro Storage, Jacksonville, Florida- Conversion Facility Of The Year: Storelocal Storage, Irving, Texas- International Facility Of The Year: Bow City Seton, Calgary, Canada“We look forward to recognizing the industry's most modern, cutting-edge self-storage facilities each year, and every time they manage to raise the bar for the next round of awards,” says MSM Publisher Poppy Behrens.“This year, it was especially rewarding to honor the winners at THE Show and give them the opportunity to accept their awards in front of their peers.”Each winning facility received an engraved trophy and will be featured in the December issue of MSM's Messenger magazine, available in print and digitally in the coming weeks. In-depth profiles of all six award-winning properties will also be published on the MSM website at .

Poppy Behrens

Modern Storage Media

+1 602-678-3579

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MSM Announces 2026 Self-Storage Facility Of The Year Winners At THE Show News Provided By Modern Storage Media November 06, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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