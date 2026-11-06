Kerala Vigilance Probe Adds New Dimension To Congress Campaign Against CEC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (IANS) With the Congress leadership preparing to intensify its campaign for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Kerala has opened a fresh front with a Vigilance probe into an alleged bribery case dating back to his tenure as a state government official.

The two developments have given a new political dimension to the growing confrontation with CEC Kumar, who is already facing a concerted campaign by the INDIA bloc over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is hosting a gathering of senior party leaders in Delhi on Friday, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top functionaries expected to attend.

Though officially described as a Diwali get-together, the meeting assumes significance amid the party's plans to decide its next course of action against Kumar.

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has also reached the national capital to attend the meeting.

The Congress leadership is expected to discuss how to take forward the demand for CEC Kumar's removal, particularly with the next session of Parliament likely to be held later this month.

The INDIA bloc is also considering fresh parliamentary moves against the CEC.

The Opposition had already held a symbolic public impeachment of CEC Kumar on October 31, followed by a massive rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

It has been demanding his removal over alleged electoral irregularities.

The Kerala development, meanwhile, could add another dimension to the campaign.

The state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has ordered a Preliminary Enquiry into a complaint alleging that CEC Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore when he was the PWD Secretary.

The complaint was filed by former contractor Sajan V.O., who was associated with Patibel, the company involved in the Kerala State Transport Project roadworks.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham has directed the Special Investigation Unit-I to register the enquiry and examine documents and statements from an earlier Vigilance investigation dating back to 2007.

The complaint alleges that four bills worth crores of rupees were withheld after the alleged bribe demand was not met.

The political and legal implications of the Kerala enquiry are expected to figure in the wider debate over CEC Kumar.

However, the Vigilance proceedings and the parliamentary process for removal are separate matters.

Under the Constitution, a CEC can be removed only through the procedure applicable to a Supreme Court judge, requiring special majorities in both Houses of Parliament.