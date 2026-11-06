The Weekly Spread: What Shaped US Treasury Yields And The Dollar This Week



A sweeping Democratic victory in the midterm elections fueled market expectations that future fiscal expansion and federal budget deficits will be tightly constrained.

A 6.4% plunge in the Nasdaq 100 and a 12% crash in semiconductor shares (SOXX) on Thursday accelerated a rotation out of equities and into fixed income. The yield curve, or the spread between 10-year and two-year Treasury yields, inched higher, as two-year yields dropped faster than the benchmark 10-year as traders scaled back wagers on aggressive rate hikes.

U.S. government bonds experienced a powerful multi-day rally so far this week, supported by a mix of political realignment in Washington that led to a sharp risk-off rotation away from tech stocks.

Following a decisive Democratic sweep in the midterm elections, fixed-income investors increasingly priced in a divided government that will likely check executive spending plans and narrow prospective federal deficits.

The resulting optimism broke months of bearish market sentiment driven by inflation jitters and excessive debt issuance. Yields across all tenors plummeted by at least four to twelve basis points, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield sliding to 4.85%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield remained below the 5.00% threshold for the second straight week. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield remained largely unchanged at 5.31% as on Nov. 5.

The spread between the U.S. 10-year yield and the U.S. 2-year yield ticked marginally higher by 3 basis points to 0.36% in the week.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) is on track to end its fifth straight week higher, while the shorter-duration iShares 1-3 year ETF (SHY) eased slightly so far this week.

Retail sentiment on TLT and SHY was 'bullish,' with 'high' message volumes.