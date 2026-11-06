The Weekly Spread: What Shaped US Treasury Yields And The Dollar This Week
|Asset / Benchmark
|Close (November 5)
|Weekly Change
|U.S. Dollar Index
|101.57
|Flat
|U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield
|4.48%
|-13 bps
|U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield
|4.85%
|-9 bps
|U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield
|5.31%
|Flat
|U.S. 10Y2Y Yield Spread
|Flattening curve
|-
Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets
Buying pressure swept across the entire Treasury yield curve on overwhelming safe-haven demand. Volumes in Treasury futures spiked roughly 40% above 20-day moving averages on Thursday as institutional portfolios scrambled for duration, according to Bloomberg data. The historical tendency for 10-year yields to fall in the month following a congressional power shift reinforced the downward momentum.
However, fixed-income strategists note that while a divided Congress creates legislative blockades that calm immediate bond supply fears, underlying structural deficits and future funding requirements will persist. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department announced plans to keep quarterly note and bond auction sizes unchanged, offering vital clarity to primary dealers and stabilizing the issuance pipeline.
"The blue wave means the federal government is sure to be divided on most issues... That typically creates a blockade against new legislation...an environment which broad financial markets traditionally view favorably as variables decrease," Deborah Cunningham at Federated Hermes told Bloomberg.
International sovereign bond markets followed similar trajectories. German 10-year Bund yields and other major sovereign yields mirrored the U.S. decline, reflecting broad-based global demand for safe-haven assets.
Meanwhile, the Dollar Spot Index was flat so far this week against a basket of developed market currencies.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment