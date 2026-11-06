Shah Rukh Khan Amazed By Suhana Learning Ed Sheerans King Lyrics

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Suhana's Singing

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comment on daughter Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post caught everyone's attention as he expressed his amazement at her ability to remember the fast-paced lyrics of Ed Sheeran's song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' from his upcoming film 'King'. Suhana dropped a reel of her getting ready for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. In the clip, she is seen singing the newly released 'Tu Mil Jaaye' song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) Reacting to the post, SRK commented, "How do you remember the words!!! It was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast!!!"

The song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' was unveiled on Monday, coinciding with SRK's 61st birthday. The song is jointly sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been penned by Ed Sheeran, bringing together Indian and international musical talent. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features lyrics written by Kumaar.

Ed Sheeran's Collaboration on 'King'

Ed Sheeran's Connection with SRK

After unveiling the track, Ed Sheeran shared a heartfelt note about his association with Shah Rukh Khan, revealing how their friendship over the years led to an exciting musical collaboration for the actor's upcoming film, 'King'. In an Instagram post, Ed reflected on his first meeting with SRK, recalling how the superstar had expressed his desire for the singer to create a song for his next movie and make it his Bollywood debut. The singer revealed that their professional collaboration came together during his last visit to India. Ed had visited Shah Rukh's residence to request a cameo from the actor for the music video of his song 'Sapphire', featuring Arijit Singh. It was during this meeting that SRK introduced him to music composer duo Sachin-Jigar.

“When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We've got to know each other over the years and i love him. Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night,” he wrote.

Recalling how things unfolded, Ed shared that he wrote and recorded his verse for 'Tu Mil Jaaye' for King that very night. He also described the project as a coming together of his favourite people.“I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now,” he added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, 'King' arrives in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)