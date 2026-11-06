'Suitcase Wali Company...', Returns With Diwali Gifts Employees Reveal 2026 Surprises

Diwali celebrations at workplaces often come with sweets, decorative hampers and the occasional festive bonus. However, one company has managed to turn its annual employee gifting tradition into a social media sensation. Popularly nicknamed the 'Suitcase Wali Company', Info Edge is once again grabbing attention after employees shared glimpses of their Diwali gifts for 2026.

Last year, the company went viral for presenting employees with travel suitcases and festive goodies. This time, it has returned with a different collection of presents, and the internet is already discussing the surprise.

From Travel Suitcases To Steam Irons: What Did Employees Receive This Year?

Info Edge, the parent company of popular job portal Naukri, appears to have maintained its reputation for thoughtful Diwali gifting. Employees have been sharing videos on Instagram, offering a look at the presents arranged for them at the workplace.

The gift collection reportedly includes a Philips steam iron presented in an attractive purple silk case, a dry fruit trail mix hamper, five fresh apples, an LED candle and a box of ladoos. The assortment combines everyday household essentials with traditional festive treats.

The steam iron, in particular, has caught attention for being a practical addition, while the apples have become an unexpected talking point among social media users. The variety has once again made the company's Diwali celebrations stand out from the usual boxes of sweets and festive hampers.

Why Is Info Edge Called The 'Suitcase Wali Company'?

The nickname has an interesting backstory. During Diwali 2025, Info Edge employees shared videos of the gifts they received from the company. The presents included VIP-branded travel suitcases, a smaller bag, a diya and boxes of snacks.

Several employees posted videos showing the gifts arranged on their office desks, with some even unboxing the luggage to reveal the surprises inside. The videos quickly gained traction, drawing attention from people who were impressed by the company's festive gesture.

The unusual gifting tradition earned Info Edge its now-popular 'Suitcase Wali Company' nickname. Its latest Diwali surprise has brought the company back into the social media spotlight, proving that employees and viewers alike are still interested in what it has planned for the festive season.

'Referral Milega?': Internet Reacts To The Latest Diwali Gifts

As more employees shared their festive surprises online, social media users were quick to join the conversation. While several appreciated the thoughtful selection, others couldn't resist comparing the gifts with what they had received at their own workplaces.

The five apples became a particularly amusing talking point, with one user joking, "Apple khao bas and candle jala ke so jao." Another went straight to the question many viewers seemed to have on their minds: "Referral milega?"

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Some users praised the steam iron, with one describing it as a particularly useful gift. Others joked about the colleagues who might quietly take an extra ladoo despite claiming they do not eat sweets.

The reactions reflect a familiar Diwali mood on social media: admiration for generous workplace celebrations, a little office-gift envy and plenty of humour.

Meanwhile, Info Edge's latest festive gesture has once again put employee gifting in the spotlight. Founded in 1995 by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the Noida-based company operates several popular digital platforms, including Naukri, 99acres, Jeevansathi and Shiksha.