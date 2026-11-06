Rain Threat Looms Over Wellington For NZ-IND 2Nd ODI

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 6 (IANS) Rain is likely to make its presence felt for the second straight time in the ongoing ODI series between New Zealand and India as weather points to a strong probability of showers in Wellington on Saturday, the match day.

Weather interrupted the proceedings in the first ODI between the two sides in Auckland on Wednesday as India chased down a DLS reduced target of 143 in a rain-curtailed chase.

The interruptions might follow for the second ODI in Wellington too. Ahead of the second match, the city witnessed persistent rain in the first half of Friday as teams were forced to abandon their planned training sessions, a report in Cricinfo stated.

The training sessions were scheduled to take place at Basin Reserve instead of the match venue Hnry Stadium, but New Zealand moved their practice to an indoor facility, although India cancelled their training session.

As per Accuweather, there is a 60 per cent chance of precipitation on Saturday in Wellington. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, while the precipitation probability reduces marginally to 55 per cent in the second half.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3 PM local time, which is 7:30 AM IST. Going by hourly updates with local time, there is only 5 per cent and 8 per cent chance of precipitation at 12 noon and 1 PM local time, although the probability of rain increases to 49 per cent at 2 PM local, which is one hour before the start of the game.

It remains 55 per cent and 60 per cent at 3 PM and 4 PM local, which points to the start of the play can be delayed. The rain probability dips down to 20 per cent at 5 PM, 15 per cent at 6 PM and 20 per cent at 7 PM, before rising again to 43 per cent at 8 PM, 47 per cent at 9 PM, 51 per cent at 10 PM and 40 per cent at 11 PM.

The first match saw a couple of rain interruptions as well. After bowling New Zealand for 185, India were to chase 186 in 50 overs; however, the heavens opened up, and the target was reduced a couple of times before it was 143 in 32 overs. India chased it down with five wickets in hand and in 22.4 overs.