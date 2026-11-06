921 Basmati Rice Celebrates The Joy Of Everyday Feasts With Its New Campaign,“Aaj Diwali Hai Kya?”
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November, 2026: Festivities may have their own calendar, but the joy of a grand meal need not wait for an occasion. Capturing this very thought, 921 Basmati Rice, from the house of GRM Foods Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled its latest campaign,“Aaj Diwali Hai Kya?”
This relatable and entertaining film celebrates the power of good food to make everyday moments feel special. Rooted in a familiar cultural sentiment, the campaign brings alive the delightful surprise that comes when an ordinary meal turns out to be nothing short of a festival.
Moving beyond the festive rush, elaborate preparations and occasion-led indulgences, the campaign reinforces the idea that whether it is Diwali or not, the festive feeling associated with the occasion can be experienced over every meal. With its extra-long grains, rich aroma, purity and distinctive taste, 921 Basmati Rice transforms everyday dining into a memorable experience, making consumers feel that festive magic does not need a special date.
The campaign film unfolds across four different households and scenarios, capturing diverse relationships, age groups and everyday settings."Aaj Diwali hai kya?” becomes a common question in every scenario - asked by a surprised husband to his wife in disbelief finding a lavish spread of biryani on the table, a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law over a beautifully prepared spread of Zeera Rice and Veg Biryani, a young man who turns to his host friend after tasting Matar-Kaju Pulav, and a child beaming with excitement at the sight of the comforting Rajma-Chawal served by her mother.
As each of them takes their first bite, the homes magically transform with glowing diyas, twinkling fairy lights and festive sparks, representative of the campaign's central message: the extraordinary taste and rich aroma of 921 Basmati Rice can make any moment feel festive, just like Diwali.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Yanshil Garg, Managing Director, GRM Foods Pvt. Ltd., said,“At 921 Basmati Rice, we believe that the joy of a great meal should not be limited to festivals or special occasions. Through 'Aaj Diwali Hai Kya?', we wanted to celebrate how exceptional food can turn everyday dining into something truly memorable. Whether it is a weekend biryani, a family lunch or a simple plate of Rajma-Chawal, 921 Basmati Rice brings the quality, aroma and taste that make every meal feel special. Our endeavour is to encourage consumers to celebrate these little moments of happiness, during and even beyond the festive season.”
Crafted using generative AI tools, the film seamlessly brings its creative vision to life through technology while capturing the warmth, joy and festive magic of everyday dining.
With this campaign, 921 Basmati Rice celebrates a simple yet powerful thought: while festivals may come once a year, the feeling of celebration can be experienced every day. After all, when the food is this special, every meal deserves the question,“Aaj Diwali Hai Kya?”
This relatable and entertaining film celebrates the power of good food to make everyday moments feel special. Rooted in a familiar cultural sentiment, the campaign brings alive the delightful surprise that comes when an ordinary meal turns out to be nothing short of a festival.
Moving beyond the festive rush, elaborate preparations and occasion-led indulgences, the campaign reinforces the idea that whether it is Diwali or not, the festive feeling associated with the occasion can be experienced over every meal. With its extra-long grains, rich aroma, purity and distinctive taste, 921 Basmati Rice transforms everyday dining into a memorable experience, making consumers feel that festive magic does not need a special date.
The campaign film unfolds across four different households and scenarios, capturing diverse relationships, age groups and everyday settings."Aaj Diwali hai kya?” becomes a common question in every scenario - asked by a surprised husband to his wife in disbelief finding a lavish spread of biryani on the table, a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law over a beautifully prepared spread of Zeera Rice and Veg Biryani, a young man who turns to his host friend after tasting Matar-Kaju Pulav, and a child beaming with excitement at the sight of the comforting Rajma-Chawal served by her mother.
As each of them takes their first bite, the homes magically transform with glowing diyas, twinkling fairy lights and festive sparks, representative of the campaign's central message: the extraordinary taste and rich aroma of 921 Basmati Rice can make any moment feel festive, just like Diwali.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Yanshil Garg, Managing Director, GRM Foods Pvt. Ltd., said,“At 921 Basmati Rice, we believe that the joy of a great meal should not be limited to festivals or special occasions. Through 'Aaj Diwali Hai Kya?', we wanted to celebrate how exceptional food can turn everyday dining into something truly memorable. Whether it is a weekend biryani, a family lunch or a simple plate of Rajma-Chawal, 921 Basmati Rice brings the quality, aroma and taste that make every meal feel special. Our endeavour is to encourage consumers to celebrate these little moments of happiness, during and even beyond the festive season.”
Crafted using generative AI tools, the film seamlessly brings its creative vision to life through technology while capturing the warmth, joy and festive magic of everyday dining.
With this campaign, 921 Basmati Rice celebrates a simple yet powerful thought: while festivals may come once a year, the feeling of celebration can be experienced every day. After all, when the food is this special, every meal deserves the question,“Aaj Diwali Hai Kya?”
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