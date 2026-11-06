Cold, Moist Air Mass To Bring Rain, Thunderstorms To Kingdom - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- A relatively cold and moist air mass associated with an extension of a low-pressure system is expected to affect the Kingdom on Friday, bringing a slight drop in temperatures and partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy conditions.

Rain showers are forecast at intervals in the northern parts of the Kingdom, gradually extending to central areas and limited parts of the eastern and southwestern regions. Rainfall may be heavy for short periods in northern and central areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional hail. Winds will be moderate westerlies, occasionally picking up.

In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warned of possible flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in parts of the north, central regions and southwestern areas. It also cautioned against thunderstorms, reduced horizontal visibility due to morning fog over high mountainous areas, dust raised by active winds in Badia regions, and slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.

On Saturday, the Kingdom will remain under the influence of the relatively cold and moist air mass, with temperatures dropping further and noticeably. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with intermittent rainfall expected in northern and central regions and limited parts of the eastern and southwestern areas. Rain may be heavy for short periods in some areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional hail.

Winds will be northwesterly, moderate to brisk, raising dust in Badia regions.

On Sunday, partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy conditions are expected, with showers forecast in northern and central parts of the Kingdom. Winds will be moderate westerlies, occasionally becoming active and raising dust in Badia regions.

Temperatures today are expected to range between a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C in East Amman, 20 C and 10 C in West Amman, 18 C and 9 C in the northern highlands, and 19 C and 6 C in the Sharah highlands.

In the Badia regions, temperatures will range between 23 C and 10 C, while the plains will see 22 C and 11 C. The northern Jordan Valley will record 28 C and 13 C, the southern Jordan Valley 30 C and 17 C, the Dead Sea 29 C and 17 C, and Aqaba 29 C and 16 C.

//Petra// MF