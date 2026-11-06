41Caijing Discusses Global Expansion Opportunities And Challenges For AI Hardware At GTC 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai, China, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 4, the GTC 2026 Global Traffic Conference, organized by Beluga Global, was held in Shanghai. In his opening remarks, Beluga Global Founder and CEO Wei Fangdan outlined GTC's vision of becoming a global trade platform for China's competitive industries, bringing together resources across the entire industry value chain. During the opening panel discussion, Zhou Xuechun, Head of 41Caijing 's Zhejiang Division, joined Zhang Yizhen, Co-founder of XbotGO, and Hong Ye, VP of Marketing at Moonix AI Glasses, to discuss overseas use cases, business models, and competitive advantages for Chinese AI hardware brands.









As a business media outlet closely following AI applications and the global expansion of hardware companies, 41Caijing shared insights into overseas market opportunities, business model challenges, and brand trust from an industry observer's perspective.

Market Opportunities: Focus on Proven but Underserved Needs

During the panel, Zhou cited a well-known robotic lawn mower brand as an example. With high labor costs and the inconvenience of traditional lawn care equipment in Europe and North America, the brand addressed a specific household need through AI-powered mapping and obstacle avoidance.

He emphasized that Chinese companies entering overseas markets should prioritize proven but underserved niche demands rather than pursuing broad category expansion. His perspective echoed fellow panelists' discussions on the importance of maintaining a clear market focus.

Business Models: Deliver Clear Value Through Hardware and Software

Discussing the common AI hardware model of one-time device purchases combined with premium subscriptions, Zhou noted that hardware sales are becoming increasingly challenging. While recurring revenue can help companies sustain operations, software pricing must remain reasonable.

Charging extra for basic localized features could frustrate users. Regardless of the pricing model, companies should clearly communicate the value of both hardware and software rather than blur the distinction and undermine customer trust.









Competitive Advantages: Supply Chains Provide a Foundation, but Brand Strength Requires More

When asked whether China's supply chain represents a unique competitive advantage, Zhou pointed out that its strengths benefit the entire industry but also create challenges. Competitors may be able to disassemble and replicate products at lower costs within a week.

He argued that lasting competitive advantages for Chinese brands come from localized services, products designed around specific use cases, and effective brand storytelling. Supply chain strength is the starting point, not the ultimate differentiator.

Brand Trust: AI-Era Marketing Shifts Back to Product Value

During the discussion, Zhou cited data suggesting that traditional search click-through rates have declined by approximately 60%, as traffic increasingly shifts from website visits toward AI-generated recommendations. He suggested that companies begin monitoring how frequently AI systems recommend their brands, a metric associated with AI Optimization (AIO).

He also observed that consumer AI applications, including chatbots, AI browsers, and personal AI agents, are changing how people interact with digital services. As a result, brand marketing is shifting from competing for search visibility toward earning accurate AI recommendations and consumer trust.

As price competitiveness becomes less of a differentiator, product quality and authentic customer reviews are becoming increasingly important in attracting consumer attention and building trust.









As an observer of the AI Hardware Zone at GTC 2026, 41Caijing believes the next phase of global expansion for Chinese AI hardware brands will move beyond the traditional narrative of supply chain advantages and aggressive pricing. Instead, success will increasingly depend on clearly defined use cases, product capabilities, and brand value.

41Caijing will continue tracking developments in AI applications and hardware expansion, providing practical insights and industry perspectives for Chinese companies entering international markets.

CONTACT: noya lee noya@41caijing.com