BTS Group AB (Publ) Interim Report January - September 2026
|MSEK
| Jul-Sep
2026
| Jul-Sep
2025
| Jan-Sep
2026
| Jan-Sep
2025
| Sep-Oct
2025/2026
| Jan-Dec
2025
|Net sales
|716
|626
|2,085
|1,993
|2,795
|2,703
|Growth adjusted for currency effects
|13%
|3%
|9%
|4%
|6%
|3%
|EBITA
|81
|45
|237
|188
|323
|274
|EBITA margin
|11.4%
|7.2%
|11.4%
|9.5%
|11.6%
|10.2%
|EBIT
|63
|27
|185
|133
|252
|200
|EBIT margin
|8.8%
|4.3%
|8.9%
|6.6%
|9.0%
|7.4%
|Profit after tax
|40
|12
|64
|77
|1203)
|1333)
|Profit after tax, excl. change in provision of earn-out
|40
|12
|1172)
|77
|1732) 3)
|1333)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|109
|100
|45
|3
|255
|213
|Earnings per share, SEK4)
|2.12
|0.69
|3.49
|4.05
|6.33
|6.89
|Earnings per share, excl. change in provision of earn-out, SEK4)
|2.16
|0.69
|6.232)
|4.05
|9.072)
|6.89
|Net debt (+)/net cash (-)
|94
|62
|94
|62
|94
|-46
|Number of employees (EOP)
|1,073
|1,162
|1,073
|1,162
|1,073
|1,139
1) Adjusted for currency effects.
2) During the second quarter 2026, the earn-out provision related to the earlier acquisition of Boda 2023 was increased, impacting the net financial items negatively by MSEK 52. To enhance comparability, the 2026 profit before and after tax in this interim report is presented, including and excluding this adjustment.
3) The changes in U.S. tax legislation in 2025 had a positive effect on reported income tax 2025 of MSEK 14 in BTS's operations in North America.
4) Before and after dilution of shares.
For more information, please contact:
Rodney Alfvén
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
...
+46 72 235 05 15
This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 06:30 CET on November 6, 2026.
About BTS Group AB
BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For 40 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit .
Attachment
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Interim report January 1 - September 30, 2026
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