Blue Star Mothers Of America Honors Warrior Care Month And Wounded Warriors

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. has supported service members, Veterans, military families and families of Fallen Heroes since 1942.

Blue Star Mothers of America supports wounded, ill and injured service members, veterans and their families through volunteerism, partnerships and advocacy.

- Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During Warrior Care Month, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. joins communities across the nation in honoring wounded, ill and injured service members and recognizing the families, caregivers, medical professionals, volunteers and organizations who support them throughout recovery, rehabilitation and transition.

Observed each November, Warrior Care Month raises awareness of programs and resources available to wounded, ill and injured service members, as well as their families and caregivers.

For Blue Star Mothers, that mission is deeply personal.

As mothers of service members and veterans, members understand that an injury or illness can affect far more than the individual wearing the uniform. The journey can involve an entire family as they navigate treatment, recovery, changing responsibilities and, for some, a transition into a new chapter of life.

“Our wounded, ill and injured service members have given so much in service to our country. Warrior Care Month reminds us that our responsibility to support them does not end when the uniform comes off or when they leave the battlefield. Blue Star Mothers will continue standing beside our service members, veterans, caregivers and families throughout their journey.”

Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Service That Reaches Beyond the Battlefield

Across the country, Blue Star Mothers chapters serve military and veteran communities in ways that reflect the needs of their local areas.

Members volunteer in VA facilities and military hospitals, participate in veteran support programs, support wounded warrior and PTSD initiatives, send troop care packages and letters, welcome service members home, participate in ceremonies and provide encouragement to military families.

Blue Star Mothers of America also maintains a seat on the Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service National Advisory Committee, strengthening the organization's connection to the broader network of organizations serving America's veterans.

These efforts represent a tradition that has remained at the heart of Blue Star Mothers of America since the organization was founded in 1942: mothers serving those who serve.

Partnerships Strengthen the Mission

No single organization can meet every need faced by wounded, ill and injured service members and their families.

That is why partnerships and community relationships are an important part of the Blue Star Mothers mission.

Chapters throughout the country work alongside veterans organizations, military support organizations, VA facilities, community groups, businesses and volunteers to expand their ability to serve.

Whether members are collecting needed items, volunteering at a veterans facility, supporting an adaptive or wounded warrior program, participating in community outreach or connecting a military family with available resources, collaboration helps turn compassion into meaningful action.

Warrior Care Month provides an opportunity to recognize those partnerships and encourage communities to become part of the support system surrounding recovering service members.

Connecting Warriors and Families With Resources

The Department of Defense Warrior Care Recovery Coordination Program supports wounded, ill and injured service members, along with their families and caregivers, throughout recovery, rehabilitation, reintegration or transition to civilian life.

Resources available through Warrior Care include recovery coordination, education and employment assistance, Operation Warfighter, adaptive sports, compensation and benefits information, caregiver resources and access to the National Resource Directory.

The National Resource Directory provides service members, veterans, families and caregivers with access to validated resources supporting recovery, rehabilitation, reintegration and transition.

Blue Star Mothers encourages military families and caregivers to learn about the resources available to them and to seek assistance when it is needed.

Asking for support is not a sign of weakness. Recovery can take many forms, and every warrior's journey is different.

Advocacy Is Another Form of Service

Supporting wounded, ill and injured service members also means ensuring their experiences and needs are not forgotten.

Legislative advocacy is one of the programs identified within the work of Blue Star Mothers of America. Members help bring attention to issues affecting service members, veterans and military families while continuing the organization's nonpartisan tradition.

Advocacy can also happen at the community level by increasing awareness, connecting families with resources and encouraging continued support for programs serving wounded warriors and veterans.

The voices of military families provide an important perspective because they often experience the effects of military service alongside their loved ones.

A Commitment That Continues

Warrior Care Month lasts throughout November, but the responsibility to support wounded, ill and injured service members continues throughout the year.

Blue Star Mothers of America encourages communities to learn about Warrior Care resources, support organizations serving recovering warriors, recognize military caregivers, volunteer with veteran programs and simply reach out to military families who may be navigating difficult circumstances.

Sometimes support begins with something as simple as letting someone know they are remembered.

For Blue Star Mothers across America, that commitment remains clear:

Honor their service. Support their recovery. Stand beside their families. Never let them walk the journey alone.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a congressionally chartered veterans service organization founded in 1942. The organization is composed of mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians of men and women serving or who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Through chapters across the nation, Blue Star Mothers support service members, veterans, military families and families of the Fallen through volunteerism, troop support, veteran programs, community service, patriotic programs and advocacy.

Blue Star Mothers of America is nonpartisan, nonpolitical and nonsectarian.

For more information about Blue Star Mothers of America, visit the organization's national website.

Amy Zienta

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

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