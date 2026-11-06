China Top Motorized Automatic Transfer Switch Manufacturer MLELE Showcases Innovation At Saudi Elenex

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the Saudi Elenex exhibition, Zhejiang Mulang Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. (MLELE ) presents its high-performance portfolio of motorized automatic transfer switches, engineered specifically for the extreme ambient temperatures and continuous electrical demands of Middle Eastern infrastructure. Operating as a recognized low-voltage apparatus manufacturer with a certified ISO9001 quality foundation, MLELE integrates high-temperature thermoset insulation and heavy-duty contact metallurgy to safeguard utility substations, commercial towers, and industrial facilities across the Gulf region.Drawing on a mature low-voltage manufacturing base with over two thousand product specifications, the company highlights five core engineering innovations for regional electrical contractors:- Extended Current Capacity (6A to 3200A): Wide electrical capacity covering compact sub-distribution boards up to primary industrial main incoming switchboards.- Dual Class Architecture (PC-Class and CB-Class): Flexible switching mechanisms engineered for high short-circuit withstand performance and selective circuit protection.- Integrated Mechatronic Control Architecture: Built-in microcomputer logic controllers and motorized mechanisms that remove the need for external secondary control units.- High-Temperature Thermal Stability and Dust Protection: Enclosures and contact systems tested for continuous operation in Middle Eastern ambient temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius.- Verified International Compliance Standards: Certified manufacturing adhering to ISO9001 quality management, international CB test certificates, and European CE standards.Extended Current Capacity (6A to 3200A)Industrial infrastructure throughout the Gulf region requires adaptable power distribution across diverse facility scales, ranging from modular server rooms to continuous manufacturing complexes. Standardizing electrical switchgear across these varying capacity tiers reduces inventory complexity and simplifies engineering submittals for large EPC projects.MLELE supplies standard MLQ5 and MLQ2 motorized ATS units ranging from 6A to 3200A. The range supports low-ampacity sub-distribution boards using compact 35mm DIN-rail mountings, as well as primary distribution boards using rigid busbar terminals. Each frame size maintains consistent terminal geometry to accelerate panel assembly in high-volume production facilities.Contractors can standardize their switchgear procurement through one verified manufacturing source. Single-source supply streamlines spare parts planning and ensures consistent mechanical operation across all distribution boards within a commercial complex or industrial plant.Dual Class Architecture (PC-Class and CB-Class)Electrical system designers select between PC-class and CB-class automatic transfer switches based on downstream circuit protection requirements and short-circuit coordination strategies. Offering both configurations enables precise adaptation to project specifications without adding redundant external breakers.The MLQ5 series PC-class motorized switches utilize mechanical interlock mechanisms with visible disconnect indicators. These units carry high short-circuit withstand currents (Icw) without tripping, making them suitable for critical distribution feeds where upstream protection coordinates fault clearance.The MLQ2 series CB-class motorized switches incorporate thermal-magnetic trip units to protect downstream branch circuits from overcurrent and short-circuit faults. This integrated protection saves cabinet space by combining switching and circuit protection in a single compact footprint.Integrated Mechatronic Control ArchitectureConventional transfer switch systems often require separate logic controllers, external voltage sensing relays, and complex wiring assemblies. This external setup increases panel assembly time, requires extra enclosure space, and introduces multiple connection points. Modern switchboard builders prefer factory-integrated mechatronic designs that simplify installation inside compact distribution cabinets.MLELE embeds microcomputer logic controllers directly within the MLQ5 motorized switch body. The internal drive mechanism uses precision electric motors coupled to high-torque mechanical linkages. The control circuit continuously monitors primary and secondary voltage levels, phase presence, and frequency stability in real time.When normal grid power experiences voltage dips or phase loss, the integrated controller initiates fast automatic transfer to the secondary source. Dedicated passive generator start contacts and integrated closing status outputs provide direct signaling to standby diesel generator controllers without requiring external coupling relays. Once primary grid power restores to normal operating parameters, the switch performs self-recovery switching smoothly.High-Temperature Thermal Stability and Dust ProtectionElectrical equipment installed in the Middle East encounters demanding outdoor and indoor ambient temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, accompanied by fine airborne sand and dust. Standard thermoplastic housings can warp or experience tracking degradation under severe thermal cycling, compromising electrical insulation integrity.MLELE constructs ATS enclosures using glass-fiber reinforced unsaturated polyester resin and high-grade bulk molding compound (BMC). These thermoset materials provide high mechanical rigidity, flame-retardant performance rated to UL94 V-0, and tracking resistance (CTI >= 600V) in humid or dusty atmospheres.Thermal rise testing confirms stable temperature dissipation under continuous full-load current conditions. Operating temperatures remain well within standard limits, supporting prolonged service lifecycles across commercial towers and outdoor substation feeder kiosks.Verified International Compliance StandardsInternational engineering contractors require verified third-party documentation before approving low-voltage apparatus for commercial tenders and industrial installations. Rigorous testing validates dielectric strength, temperature limits, and mechanical durability under simulated fault conditions.MLELE maintains an ISO9001 certified quality management system across all manufacturing and assembly workshops. The motorized ATS range conforms to IEC/EN 60947-6-1 and GB/T 14048.11 standards, holding CE certification under the Low Voltage Directive (LVD) and Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive (EMC), alongside international CB test certificates.The factory holds complete type test reports from accredited electrical testing laboratories for MLQ2, MLQ5, and MLGL switch ranges. Certified ratings include making and breaking capacity tests up to 65kA, dielectric withstand voltages up to 2500V, and mechanical endurance exceeding 10,000 switching operations.Commercial Sourcing Value and Global EPC DeliveryDirect factory sourcing from an integrated low-voltage manufacturer optimizes capital expenditure for EPC contractors while maintaining strict technical compliance. Vertical integration across metal stamping, plastic molding, and automated assembly allows MLELE to maintain stable production lead times and competitive commercial terms.Sample units for engineering verification and prototype testing ship within approximately 7 days. Standard production orders ship within 20 to 30 days following commercial confirmation, supporting fast-track construction schedules across regional infrastructure developments.Engineering teams provide customized busbar connection layouts, auxiliary contact options, and tailored voltage ratings (such as 220V, 380V, 400V, and 415V) to match project specifications. Direct engineering collaboration ensures rapid submittal approvals and smooth field integration.Manufacturing Commitment and Power Grid ResilienceDeploying reliable switching hardware across Middle Eastern infrastructure requires verified compliance with international testing standards. MLELE verifies all motorized automatic transfer switches through rigorous type testing under IEC/EN 60947-6-1, holding CE, CB, and ISO9001 certifications to satisfy Gulf regional tender qualifications.Shipments are accompanied by complete Certificate of Conformance (COC) and Certificate of Origin (CO) documentation, supporting EPC contractors in passing municipal grid inspections and accelerating project commissioning across commercial and industrial developments.Technical Consultation and Exhibition EngagementEngineering contractors, panel builders, and regional distributors engaging with Saudi Elenex are invited to connect directly with the MLELE technical team to review physical switch samples, evaluate CAD dimensional drawings, and discuss tender qualification requirements.To explore custom manufacturing opportunities, review technical specifications, or discuss regional distribution partnerships, visit the official international portal at

Zhejiang Mulang Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.

MLELE

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China Top Motorized Automatic Transfer Switch Manufacturer MLELE Showcases Innovation at Saudi Elenex News Provided By Globalso November 06, 2026, 05:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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