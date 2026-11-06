Robotimize And Damansara Specialist Hospital Bring Rehabilitation Technologies Closer To The Community

Robotimize team member explaining HandVivante MirrorHand to a booth visitor

The Robotimize team at the Healthy Vibes Carnival 2026 booth

Robotimize team member wearing the GoGo exoskeleton, speaking with a visitor

Healthy Vibes Carnival 2026 backdrop on-site at The Starling Mall

Robotimize: Tech For Care. Advancing intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies across global rehabilitation markets.

Robotimize joined Damansara Specialist Hospital at Healthy Vibes Carnival 2026, presenting rehabilitation technologies for stroke recovery.

- Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize Group took part in the Healthy Vibes Carnival 2026 in collaboration with Damansara Specialist Hospital. While the carnival centred on general healthcare, Robotimize represented the rehabilitation and advanced technologies side of care, with a booth that opened conversations with visitors on stroke recovery and occupational therapy."Rehabilitation is part of every health conversation, and community events such as this help advanced technology reach the people and families who may one day need it," said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group.The Healthy Vibes Carnival was organised by Damansara Specialist Hospital and held at The Starling Mall, bringing healthcare to the community in an open and approachable setting. Damansara Specialist Hospital is part of KPJ Healthcare Berhad and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. It is accredited by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), was listed in the World's Best Hospitals 2026 ranking by Newsweek, operates specialised centres and round-the-clock emergency services, and supports medical tourism.Within a showcase built around general healthcare, Robotimize brought the rehabilitation perspective. The team set up a booth, engaged with visitors and spoke with them about stroke recovery and occupational therapy, and about how advanced technologies can support both. The aim was to make rehabilitation technology easier to understand for people who may not have met it before, in plain terms and without the pressure of a clinical setting.Among the technologies at the booth was HandVivanteTM MirrorHand, which brings robotic integration to mirror therapy for upper-limb rehabilitation. Mirror therapy is used in stroke rehabilitation, and HandVivanteTM MirrorHand is designed to support clinician-led therapy in this area. Presenting it at a community event gave visitors a way to see what robotic mirror therapy looks like and an opportunity to ask how such a technology fits into a recovery plan.Also at the booth was the GoGo exoskeleton from RoboCT, which forms part of the ACETM portfolio of Robotimize. As a robotic exoskeleton, GoGo gave visitors a view of the wearable robotics that are becoming part of modern rehabilitation, and it offered a way into discussion on how such devices may be used under the guidance of therapists and clinicians.Stroke is recognised as a leading cause of long-term disability, and recovery often involves both the physical retraining of movement and the relearning of everyday activities. Occupational therapy sits at the centre of the second, helping people return to the tasks that matter in daily life, and advanced technologies can give therapists additional tools to structure and repeat that practice. Bringing these two topics to a public audience places rehabilitation within the wider picture of health.Placing these conversations in a public space changes who takes part. Many visitors to a community health event may not yet have encountered rehabilitation technology, and some may be supporting a family member through recovery. Talking about recovery pathways in an approachable setting helps families understand that options exist, and that the right course of therapy is decided together with their clinicians.The collaboration also points to a direction that matters for the wider industry. Hospitals hold the clinical relationships and the trust of their communities, while technology providers bring tools that extend what therapists can offer. When the two appear together at the same public event, general healthcare and rehabilitation technology are presented as parts of one continuum of care rather than separate worlds. For the rehabilitation technology sector, joint presence of this kind is one way to move the conversation beyond the clinic and make advanced technologies more familiar to the people they are intended to serve.This approach reflects Robotimize's core vision. Through VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem, and ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. A carnival booth is a modest expression of the community side of that work, and it follows the principle that guides the clinical work of Robotimize: technology is most useful when it is introduced alongside clinicians and explained clearly.Robotimize extends its appreciation to Damansara Specialist Hospital for the collaboration and for welcoming the team at the carnival. Robotimize works with healthcare institutions and partners across the globe, and continues its advocacy for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes, in the hospital and in the community.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem, and ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training, and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. Product availability, indications, and use are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local clinical requirements.For more information, visit:

Jerry HONG

Robotimize Group

+ +60 11-1224 1674

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Robotimize and Damansara Specialist Hospital Bring Rehabilitation Technologies Closer to the Community News Provided By Robotimize November 06, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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