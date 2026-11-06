Flowershopping Suggests Ordering Thanksgiving Host Flowers Several Days Ahead Of Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Flower Delivery Arrangement

Flower Shopping Flower Delivery

FlowerShopping, a family-owned flower company delivering nationwide since 1910, shares timing and care tips for Thanksgiving host flowers.

- FlowerShoppingLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and FlowerShopping, a family-owned flower company delivering nationwide since 1910, suggests that guests order host flowers several days ahead so the arrangement arrives before the table is set. A centerpiece sent ahead of the holiday becomes part of the meal and stays in the home after the dishes are cleared.The days before Thanksgiving are full for most hosts: shopping, cooking and getting the house ready. An arrangement that arrives before the guests do gives the host a finished centerpiece without another errand.Quick facts- Thanksgiving 2026: Thursday, November 26.- Suggested timing: order several days ahead and schedule delivery early in Thanksgiving week.- What is available: fall centerpieces and arrangements featuring roses, sunflowers, lilies and Gerbera daisies, including the Family Gathering Centerpiece and Bountiful Beauty.- Sizes: most bouquets and arrangements come in three sizes, As Shown, Deluxe and Premium.- Each arrangement is hand arranged by a professional designer and delivered fresh by a professional delivery driver. The flowers are never shipped in a box.- Orders can be placed online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."A centerpiece that arrives a day or two before Thanksgiving gives the host one less thing to plan, and it stays on the table long after dinner is cleared," the company said.What to sendFor a host setting a full table, a low centerpiece keeps the view clear across the table. For a smaller gathering, an arrangement for the entryway or kitchen counter greets guests as they arrive. Warm autumn colors, such as orange, gold and deep red, suit most Thanksgiving tables.Shoppers can browse Thanksgiving Flowers for centerpieces and fall arrangements, including the Family Gathering Centerpiece, or choose from the Fall Flower Arrangements collection. Senders can also browse Los Angeles Flower Delivery for arrangements delivered in the Los Angeles area. Every order is backed by the FlowerShopping satisfaction guarantee.Keeping fall flowers fresh through the weekendA centerpiece delivered early in Thanksgiving week can stay fresh through the long weekend with a few simple steps:- Water: check the water or floral foam each day and top it up with fresh water.- Placement: keep the arrangement away from the oven, heat vents and direct sun.- Upkeep: remove any wilted blooms so the rest of the arrangement stays fresh longer.Sending flowers when you cannot be thereFor guests who live out of town or cannot make the trip, an arrangement sent to the host's home stands in for them at the table. Ordering several days ahead lets the sender pick a delivery day early in the week, before the host's busiest days. A short card message, such as "Wishing we could be at the table with you this year," lets the host know who is thinking of them.About FlowerShoppingFlowerShopping is a family-owned flower company that has offered nationwide delivery since 1910. Arrangements are hand arranged by a professional designer and delivered fresh by a professional delivery driver. Customers can order online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at

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FlowerShopping Suggests Ordering Thanksgiving Host Flowers Several Days Ahead of Nov. 26 News Provided By DSG November 06, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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