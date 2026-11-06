PLAYON Adds Mini Golf Putting Lanes At Downtown East, Giving Singapore Families A New Game To Play Together

mini golf playon

Singapore's first indoor play park dedicated to sports for families adds three indoor putting greens designed for young players

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PLAYON, Singapore's first indoor playground dedicated to sports for families, today announced the launch of mini golf at its Downtown East venue. The new attraction joins more than 25 digital sports and VR experiences across the 13,200 sq ft park at E!Avenue.Mini golf has been open to all guests since 31 October 2026 and is included in the standard two-hour PLAYON admission pass at no additional cost.Three Lanes, One Hole EachPLAYON's mini golf area has three indoor putting greens. Each green is a strip of artificial turf with a hole and flag at the far end, and each is set up as its own court. Three players can putt at the same time, each on their own green.The game is designed mainly for children. Players aim, putt and try to sink the ball in as few strokes as possible, which makes it easy for first-timers to pick up."We wanted to give younger children a sport they can start playing straight away," said Bryan from PLAYON. "Putting is simple to learn, and it helps children build focus and control while they play."Why Mini GolfPLAYON opened at Downtown East in August 2026 with a focus on active, sports-based play. Mini golf brings a simple, beginner-friendly sport into that line-up for younger guests.Putting is a low-impact sport that rewards focus, patience and hand-eye coordination. For children, it offers a gentler option alongside the park's higher-energy zones, including the 5-screen basketball court, football field, skiing simulator, electronic boxing, sensor archery, bowling and free-roam VR arena.Visitor Information. Address: E!Avenue, Downtown East, #01-339/345/346/347, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599. Getting there: About 10 minutes' walk from Pasir Ris MRT Station (East-West Line). Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm (last admission 9pm). Admission (2 hours, all experiences): S$29 on weekdays; S$35 on weekends, public holidays and school holidays. Family bundle (1 adult + 1 child): S$49 on weekdays; S$60 on weekends, public holidays and school holidays. Recommended age: 7 years and above. Tickets: comAbout PLAYONPLAYON is Singapore's first indoor play park dedicated to sports for families. Located at E!Avenue, Downtown East, the 13,200 sq ft park brings together more than 25 digital sports, VR and game experiences across five zones, including bowling, basketball, archery, skiing and paragliding simulators, and a free-roam VR arena. PLAYON combines physical activity with interactive technology, creating a weather-proof destination where families, friends, schools and corporate teams can move, compete and connect.

Peter Yu

PLAYON PARK PTE. LTD.

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PLAYON Adds Mini Golf Putting Lanes at Downtown East, Giving Singapore Families a New Game to Play Together News Provided By PLAYON PARK PTE. LTD. November 06, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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