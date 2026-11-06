YPAK To Exhibit At Cafeshow Seoul 2026: Meet Us At COEX To Explore New Trends In Coffee Packaging And Sustainability

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Event Dates and Venue: November 11–14, COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, SeoulCafeShow Seoul 2026 will take place from November 11 to 14, 2026, at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea. YPAK will be exhibiting at Booth D343 and warmly invites coffee brands, coffee roasters, café purchasing managers, packaging distributors, and professionals from the food packaging industry to meet with our team.If you are looking for a new coffee packaging supplier or planning more suitable packaging formats for coffee beans, drip coffee, specialty coffee, or coffee products sold through chains, this Seoul exhibition offers a direct opportunity to discuss materials, structures, sizes, and purchasing requirements face to face. You are welcome to arrange a meeting in advance or simply visit Booth D343 during the event to learn more about YPAK's products and services.Event InformationDetailsEvent NameCafeShow Seoul 2026DatesNovember 11–14, 2026VenueCOEX Convention & Exhibition Center, SeoulYPAK BoothD343Who Should VisitCoffee brands, roasters, cafés, importers, wholesalers, and packaging buyersNote: For the latest information on admission arrangements, visitor registration, and on-site event schedules, please refer to official announcements from the event organizer.Why Should Coffee Industry Buyers Pay Attention to CafeShow Seoul 2026?In the coffee industry, packaging is no longer simply an outer layer that holds the product. It also influences coffee preservation, shelf presentation, brand recognition, transportation efficiency, and the consumer's opening experience. Across channels such as specialty coffee, coffee subscriptions, retail coffee, and cross-border sales, buyers often need to consider bag style, capacity, barrier performance, degassing options, zipper construction, surface finish, and customization lead times at the same time.CafeShow Seoul brings together businesses from across the coffee supply chain, creating a central platform for brands and suppliers to connect. On-site discussions help buyers compare where different packaging structures are most suitable and clarify requirements for samples, specifications, printing methods, order quantities, and delivery schedules early in a project. Compared with email-only communication, face-to-face conversations are especially useful for discussing product details and packaging needs across different markets.Which Coffee Packaging Solutions Will YPAK Discuss at Booth D343?2. Degassing and Barrier Requirements for Coffee FreshnessRoasted coffee continues to release carbon dioxide after production, making degassing valves an important feature in many coffee packaging projects. Different coffee products, roast levels, packaging capacities, and storage conditions may call for different packaging specifications. At the booth, buyers can learn about the relationship between degassing valves, pouch structures, heat sealing, and barrier properties, and ask specific questions based on their target shelf life and sales channels.3. Black, White, and Customized Finishes for Brand PresentationCoffee packaging often needs to meet both functional and visual requirements. Matte black or white pouches can provide a consistent foundation for a product range, while labels, stickers, or custom printing can communicate coffee origin, roast date, tasting notes, and brand stories. For coffee brands managing multiple SKUs, a standardized bag format paired with a flexible labeling strategy can also reduce the complexity of design changes and inventory management.4. Wholesale and Custom Packaging Options Based on Order VolumeOrder quantity is one of the factors that should be confirmed early when selecting a coffee packaging solution. Emerging brands, specialty roasters, and trial-market projects may focus more on minimum order quantities, stock availability, and small-batch replenishment. Established brands and chain operators may place greater importance on custom printing, volume pricing, production lead times, and reliable ongoing supply. YPAK welcomes buyers to visit Booth D343 with their target capacity, estimated order volume, sales country, and intended packaging application so that the team can discuss more relevant options.An Opportunity to Connect Face to Face with the Korean and Asian Coffee MarketsSouth Korea has a well-established coffee culture, alongside diverse and evolving demand for specialty coffee, distinctive roasting concepts, coffee subscriptions, gift sets, and retail products. For coffee brands planning to enter Korea or expand into other Asian markets, packaging needs to balance product protection, shelf presentation, transportation requirements, and local consumers' visual preferences.At CafeShow Seoul 2026, buyers can meet businesses involved in coffee equipment, ingredients, finished products, packaging, and related services in one location, allowing them to begin evaluating potential partners for actual projects. If you already have a clear packaging size or design direction, you can prepare your intended product capacity, bag style, estimated order quantity, target market, and delivery timeline in advance. If your project is still at an early stage, you can begin by discussing suitable packaging approaches and the subsequent sampling process with YPAK.What Should Buyers Prepare Before Visiting Booth D343?To make on-site discussions more efficient, we recommend preparing the following information:Coffee product type: whole beans, ground coffee, drip coffee, or another product;Target capacity: for example, small sample packs, 250 g, 500 g, or larger formats;Packaging format: flat-bottom bags, stand-up pouches, valve-equipped coffee bags, or other structures;Purchasing model: stock packaging, wholesale by the carton, custom printing, or long-term supply;Sales market: Korea, your domestic market, Europe, North America, or other export markets;Project milestones: sampling schedule, launch date, initial order, and expected replenishment cycle.Not every detail needs to be finalized at the outset. However, the more specific your requirements are, the easier it will be to focus the discussion on actionable specifications, samples, and quotation options.Schedule a Meeting in Advance to Discuss Your Coffee Packaging Project with YPAKIf you are looking for a coffee packaging supplier or wish to purchase coffee bags in bulk for your brand, we invite you to contact YPAK in advance and schedule an on-site meeting at CafeShow Seoul 2026. For coffee bags wholesale projects, we recommend sharing your target capacity, bag style, color, estimated quantity, destination market, and whether custom printing is required when requesting an appointment. Based on your project, the YPAK team will prepare relevant product information and key discussion points.November 11–14, 2026 | COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Seoul | Booth D343. We look forward to meeting you at CafeShow Seoul 2026 and discussing packaging options better suited to coffee brands, roasters, and distribution channels.CTA: Contact YPAK today to schedule a meeting at Booth D343 during CafeShow Seoul 2026 and discuss coffee packaging samples, specifications, and wholesale purchasing options.

Dongguan Yupu Packaging Products Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Yupu Packaging Products Co., Ltd.

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YPAK to Exhibit at CafeShow Seoul 2026: Meet Us at COEX to Explore New Trends in Coffee Packaging and Sustainability News Provided By Globalso November 06, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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