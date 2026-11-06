Share Buyback Program Completed
To the extent that the acquired registered shares and participation certificates were not already cancelled at the Annual General Meeting in 2026, their cancellation is expected to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting 2027.
About Schindler
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler's mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 67 000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.
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