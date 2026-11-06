Rajiv Ranjan Singh Calls Upon NFDB To Strengthen Its Role As Proactive Development Institution

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Hailing the increase in fish production from 141.64 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 to 197.75 lakh tonnes, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has stressed further enhancement of production and productivity, with measurable outcomes guiding the National Fisheries Development Board's (NFDB) future interventions, an official statement said on Friday.

Singh called upon NFDB to strengthen its role as a proactive development institution with greater last-mile outreach to fish farmers and closer coordination with States and UTs.

He emphasised timely operationalisation and completion of projects and effective utilisation of funds to enhance fishers' incomes and livelihood security.

The Union Minister directed focused support to North-Eastern and inland states to bridge production, supply and consumption gaps and move towards self-sufficiency.

Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary (Fisheries), Department of Fisheries, highlighted the efforts of the Department and states in expanding aquaculture and strengthening seafood exports, presently valued at around Rs 70,000 crore.

He emphasised strengthening NFDB's digital presence and simplifying stakeholder support and feedback mechanisms to improve ease of doing business.

He also called for greater private investment and entrepreneurship through cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs), start-ups and private entrepreneurs, while underscoring regular consultations with States and stakeholder feedback for effective implementation and continuous improvement of fisheries policies and programmes.

Singh chaired the 13th governing body meeting of the NFDB in Hyderabad.

The State Fisheries Ministers highlighted the need for strengthening fisheries infrastructure and sought continued Central support for the establishment of fish markets and Integrated Aqua Parks.

They emphasised greater convergence between Fisheries and Rural Development programmes for productive utilisation of Amrit Sarovars, reservoirs, and other water bodies for fisheries development.

The ministers also called for enhanced training, capacity building, inter-State and international exposure for fishers, entrepreneurs, women, Self-Help Groups and officials, along with continued training of beneficiaries under PMMSY. They further emphasised promoting fish consumption through nutrition-focused awareness initiatives.

Dr Bijay Kumar Behera, Chief Executive, NFDB, highlighted the progress made under various fisheries activities, schemes and programmes being implemented by NFDB and apprised the governing body of the Board's ongoing interventions for development of the sector.

-IANS

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