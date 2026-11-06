Dhanteras 2026 Shopping Guide: Auspicious Timings, What To Buy, And What To Avoid

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival on Friday, November 6. Traditionally associated with welcoming prosperity, purchasing new items for the home is considered highly auspicious.

Whether you are investing in precious metals or picking up symbolic household goods, here is a comprehensive guide to shopping wisely this festive season:

Auspicious timings: Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras

According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10:30 AM on November 6 and concludes at 10:47 AM on November 7.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What should you buy on Dhanteras 2026?⌵

Gold or silver coins, jewellery, and household utensils made of brass, copper, silver or steel are traditional choices. A new broom and whole coriander seeds are symbolic, lower-cost options.

2Why do people buy gold and silver on Dhanteras?⌵

Gold and silver are traditionally associated with prosperity and good fortune, and the festival is linked to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Dhanteras also has a connection with health and well-being through Lord Dhanvantari.

3When is the auspicious time to shop on Dhanteras 2026?⌵

For New Delhi, the shopping window given in the guide is 5:32 PM to 8:09 PM on November 6, and the puja muhurat is 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM. Timings vary by city, so check the local Panchang.

4What should you check before buying gold or silver on Dhanteras?⌵

Check the metal's purity and hallmark, verify its weight, and review current rates. Ask for a clear price breakdown, including making charges and applicable taxes, and keep the invoice.

5What should you avoid buying on Dhanteras?⌵

Tradition considers iron, sharp objects such as knives and scissors, glass and black items inauspicious purchases. Lending or borrowing money on the day is also generally discouraged.

For New Delhi, the ideal shopping window (Pradosh Kaal) falls between 5:32 PM and 8:09 PM. The Dhanteras puja muhurat is scheduled from 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM.

Timings vary slightly by city, but the broader intention matters more than the exact minute.

| Dhanteras 2026: Gold buying muhurat today, November 6; shopping tips Gold and silver investments

Precious metals remain the definitive Dhanteras purchase, symbolising purity and lasting wealth. Coins stamped with Lakshmi and Ganesha, small bars, and jewellery are traditional favourites.

With gold prices remaining elevated, silver coins, idols, and utensils offer a highly popular alternative.

Always insist on BIS-hallmarked gold, purchase from trusted jewellers, and retain your invoices.

Kitchen utensils

Buying new utensils is a time-honoured and budget-friendly custom. Brass, copper, and silver are traditional preferences, though steel is widely accepted for everyday utility.

Symbolically, families often fill the new vessels with water or grain before bringing them indoors to represent a year of abundance.

| Gold coin vs gold bar vs gold ETF vs gold fund: What to buy this Dhanteras? Brooms and coriander seeds

For those seeking highly symbolic yet inexpensive items, a new broom (jhadu) represents sweeping away misfortune and maintaining the cleanliness required to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Whole coriander seeds (dhaniya), phonetically linked to wealth (dhan), are often offered during the puja and planted later in pots to signify continuous growth.

Big-ticket purchases

Dhanteras is increasingly popular for high-value acquisitions, including vehicles, electronics, home appliances, and real estate. While the day provides a festive reason to close a deal, financial prudence is key. Compare prices, scrutinise loan terms, and avoid impulsive credit-driven buys.

| Dhanteras 2026: Why Indians buy gold ahead of Diwali What to avoid?

Traditionally, it is widely considered inauspicious to buy iron, sharp objects (such as knives and scissors), glass, and black items.

Additionally, lending or borrowing money on this day is generally discouraged.

Establish a clear budget and shopping list before heading out. Compare prices across multiple vendors, verify the weight and purity of precious metals, and remain cautious of exaggerated online discounts.

Smart shopping tips

The essence of Dhanteras is to welcome prosperity, a sentiment that relies on faith rather than the price tag of your purchase.