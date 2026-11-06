Hunter 350 Vs XSR 155: Which Retro Bike Wins On Mileage And Speed?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Yamaha XSR 155 and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 battle it out in the retro bike segment. We compare their mileage, speed, weight, features, and price to help you pick the best ride.

Yamaha XSR 155 and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 grab the attention of retro bike lovers. Both motorcycles offer unique designs, solid performance, and a great riding experience.

You will notice big differences in their engine capacity, mileage, speed, weight, and riding comfort. We compare these two models to see which bike suits your daily commute and long highway trips better.

Yamaha XSR 155 features a 155cc liquid-cooled engine. This motor produces 18.4 hp power at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. The bike gets a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses a 349cc air-oil cooled engine. This engine delivers 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox.

Hunter 350 offers more torque because of its larger engine. XSR 155 takes the lead in top speed. XSR 155 hits 0 to 100 kmph in just 11.66 seconds during tests. Hunter 350 takes 15.15 seconds to reach the same speed.

Mileage plays a huge role for buyers who worry about petrol costs. Yamaha XSR 155 shows excellent results here. The bike delivered 50.3 kmpl in the city and 51.7 kmpl on the highway during road tests.

Hunter 350 recorded 30.6 kmpl in city traffic and 39.8 kmpl on highway runs. XSR 155 clearly wins the mileage battle based on these test numbers. Your actual mileage will always depend on traffic conditions, road quality, riding style, and bike maintenance.

You will find a massive weight difference between these two motorcycles. Yamaha XSR 155 weighs just 137 kg. Hunter 350 tips the scales at 181 kg. XSR 155 is almost 44 kg lighter than the Hunter 350.

This lighter weight makes the XSR 155 very easy to handle in city traffic. Hunter 350 offers a lower seat height of 790 mm. XSR 155 has a taller seat height of 810 mm. Shorter riders might find the Hunter 350 more comfortable to manage.

XSR 155 gives you a slightly sporty riding posture. Hunter 350 keeps you in an upright and relaxed seating position.

Yamaha XSR 155 focuses heavily on modern features. The bike packs a full digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, call and SMS alerts, traction control, and full LED lighting. Yamaha also adds VVA technology and a USD front fork.

Hunter 350 sticks to a classic design with simple features. The motorcycle gets an analog meter with a small digital display, dual-channel ABS, and a slip and assist clutch. Royal Enfield offers Tripper navigation on select variants.

Hunter 350 absorbs bumps and speed breakers very well with its tuned suspension. XSR 155 uses a slightly stiffer suspension setup, so you need to be careful on bad roads during long rides.

Yamaha XSR 155 comes with an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.50 lakh. Royal Enfield prices the Hunter 350 between Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.71 lakh depending on the variant. You should check the current prices and showroom offers before buying.

Yamaha XSR 155 makes perfect sense if you want speed, high mileage, low weight, and modern tech features. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the right choice if you prefer strong torque, low seat height, and a relaxed upright riding posture.

XSR 155 wins on speed and fuel efficiency, but Hunter 350 holds its ground for comfortable cruising. You should pick the motorcycle that matches your daily needs and riding style.