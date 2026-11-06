Murder Accused Re-Arrested In Satna For Bail Violation And Threats

Murder Accused Re-Arrested in Satna for Bail Violation

A murder accused was re-arrested along with his associates in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district after allegedly taking out a celebratory procession following his release on bail and posting a social media reel intended to threaten witnesses and complainants, police said. The accused, identified as Mansingh alias Betu Singraul, was released on bail on Tuesday evening after spending around 14 months in jail in connection with the murder of a minor boy. Soon after his release, his supporters welcomed him with garlands and a convoy of motorcycles and four-wheelers. They took out a procession through the city. A video of the procession subsequently went viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

Police Action and Bail Violation Case

Taking cognisance of the video, Kolgawan police arrested Mansingh and his associates. The police also paraded the accused and his associates, with all seen holding their ears and apologising, saying that they would never take out such a procession again. Additionally, a separate case has been registered over the violation of his bail conditions, and action has been initiated.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP, Satna) Manish Tripathi said,“A video came to the attention of the Superintendent of Police, Satna, in which an accused, having been released from jail on bail, posted a reel on social media with the intent to threaten witnesses and complainants. Taking immediate cognisance of this, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kolgawan, Sudeep Soni, registered a case. Consequently, Mansingh was re-arrested along with his associates.”

“Additionally, a separate case is being registered against him for violating the conditions of his bail. The accused and his associates have been sent to jail,” CSP Tripathi added.

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