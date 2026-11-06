Rouse Avenue Court Issues Notice In Parvesh Verma Defamation Case

Court Issues Notice in Defamation Revision Plea

Rouse Avenue Court issued notice on the revision petition moved by Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma in a defamation complaint. The session court listed the matter for response on November 28. His defamation complaint against AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj was dismissed by the Magistrate Court on October 10. This matter pertains to the allegations of Saurabh Bhardwaj in relation to a private school, namely S S Mota Singh Public School. Special Judge Ruby Neeraj Kumar issued notice to Saurabh Bhardwaj on the revision petition against the order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM). The court had declined to take cognisance of the complaint of the revisionist.

"Issue notice of the revision petition to the respondent through all permissible modes, on filing of PF/RC. Steps be taken within one week," the Special Judge ordered on November 5. A Rouse Avenue court on October 10 dismissed the criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, refusing to take cognisance of the case. While passing the order, the court had observed that the imputations made by Bharadwaj were like asking questions and did not amount to defamation. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal declined to take cognisance of the complaint.

Legal Context and Case Details

When a magistrate refuses cognisance, the complaint ends at the threshold: no summons is issued to the accused, and no trial begins. Verma's complaint concerned social media posts Bharadwaj made in May 2026 about an incident at a private school in West Delhi. Verma said the posts, published on X, Instagram and Facebook, damaged his and his family's reputation. Along with the complaint, he filed video clips dated May 15 and tweets from Bharadwaj's X handle.

The school incident was linked to a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Bharadwaj's posts brought Verma's name into the discussion. Verma recorded his statement before the court, with senior advocate Sacchin Puri appearing for him. He said Bharadwaj falsely alleged that he was helping an accused in the case, that the school's trust was his, and that he had a person appointed to it. Verma maintained that neither he nor his family has any connection with the school or the trust, and that he had no role in appointing a trust member, with whom he said he is not associated. He also said Bharadwaj wrongly claimed he made the trust's files disappear. Describing the harm to his reputation, Verma said friends and party workers sent him the posts on WhatsApp, and that two acquaintances told him they believed he was involved in the incident. He had stated that he has contested elections four times and that his family has a political reputation. He further said Bharadwaj neither contacted him nor apologised after receiving a legal notice.

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