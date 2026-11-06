Who Is Khushi? Madhuri Dixit's Son Arin Nene Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Girlfriend

Madhuri Dixit's family drew attention at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali dinner in Mumbai, but the focus was not only on the Bollywood actress. Her eldest son, Arin Nene, made a combined public appearance with a young woman named Khushi, piquing interest in their connection.

Arin and Khushi were seen posing for photographs at the November 5 party. A video from the occasion showed the two standing close together and appeared to enjoy each other's company. Their participation alongside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene soon gained attention on social media.

But who is Khushi, and what do we know about her?

Who Is Khushi, the woman seen with Arin Nene?

Khushi is the name given to the young woman who attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration with Arin Nene. However, existing reports do not independently verify her full identity, career history, or other personal information.

She has allegedly shared photos of her time with Arin on social media. One of her photos had the description "#2years#bless", to which Arin reacted in the comments with "My heart". The communication has fueled rumours that the two had been dating for some time.

Khushi also posted photos from the Diwali celebrations. In one social media post, she allegedly posed for a fitness test with Arin standing by her. She was also spotted sharing a photo with actress Kareena Kapoor.

Arin and Khushi have not officially disclosed the nature of their connection.

Arin Nene and Khushi Appear at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

The couple's synchronized festive look drew the attention of photographers and social media users. Arin was spotted standing happily with Khushi, and the two also took photos with Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene.

Madhuri donned a pink Manish Malhotra saree for the event, while Arin and Khushi dressed festively.

The appearance has sparked interest since, despite being the son of one of Bollywood's most well-known actors, Arin has had a rather secluded existence.

Who is Arin Nene? A Look at Madhuri Dixit's Elder Son.

Arin is Madhuri Dixit's oldest son with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. The couple has a younger son, Ryan Nene.

Unlike his renowned mother, Arin has largely avoided the public eye. He does, however, have a tie to the film business. He earlier worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, among other rising stars.

Madhuri has long spoken about keeping her children's life private and letting them to grow up free of unwanted public attention.

Arin's presence with Khushi has reignited curiosity about his personal life, even though the two have not publicly declared themselvesromantically involved.