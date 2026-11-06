Diwali Rush: Unreserved Passengers Crowd AC Coach, Confirmed Ticket Holders Pull Train's Chain (WATCH)

With Diwali approaching, trains running towards the northern states are filling far beyond capacity, and the overflow is landing inside reserved coaches. In Bhopal, a large number of passengers without reservations climbed into AC coaches, leaving those who had paid for berths struggling to breathe and unable to reach the toilets. The standoff ended with angry ticket holders pulling the emergency chain to stop the train.

The confrontation that followed between reserved and unreserved passengers was recorded on video and has since spread widely online.

Passengers who had booked AC three-tier tickets described paying for seats, facilities and a basic level of safety, only to find their coach overrun. In the accounts shared online, neither the ticket examiner nor Railway Protection Force personnel stepped in to help. No assistance came from the staff or the security detail present.

Frustrated by the lack of response, a group of passengers from West Bengal banded together to reclaim their own coach. They also cleaned it themselves before continuing the journey.

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The question raised by those who experienced it was straightforward. Passengers pay for a reserved journey and then have to fight for the basic facilities they have already paid for. What does that say about passenger safety on Indian Railways, and who is answerable for it.

The demands that followed were direct. Reserved coaches must not be allowed to turn into crowded general compartments. Action should be taken, safety should be ensured and passengers should be treated with respect. Those sharing the video asked others to circulate it so the problem could not be ignored.

Another user who posted the clip described how travellers holding confirmed AC tickets, after long waits and hard-earned bookings, found their coach taken over by people travelling without tickets. The argument that followed led to the chain being pulled, halting the train. The incident has revived the wider debate about overcrowding on trains and about what a passenger is entitled to when they have paid for a reserved seat.

The core of the complaint is simple. A passenger who buys an AC ticket is paying for a seat, for the amenity and for the safety that comes with a reserved coach. When those things are not delivered, and when staff and security do not act, the passenger is left to resolve the situation alone.